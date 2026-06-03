Elevator Technician Motum Väst AB
The We Select Company AB / Elektrikerjobb / Mölndal Visa alla elektrikerjobb i Mölndal
2026-06-03
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos The We Select Company AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige
Motum Väst AB is hiring a talented and determined Elevator Technician
We are looking to hire an elevator technician, based in Gothenburg, to work with modernization, service and repair of elevators. This role is dynamic, independent, and varied. As an elevator technician, you will create added value for our customers as well as make everyday life easier for many people – both professionally and privately.
Who are you?
You are service-minded and meticulous in your work. You have a solid understanding of installation and preventive maintenance. In addition, you see collaboration with colleagues and external stakeholders as a natural way to achieve results. You enjoy interacting with and assisting customers, and you strive to build long-term relationships.
You will plan and organize your workday and will work independently with a high level of responsibility. It is essential that you have strong communication skills and keep your product knowledge up to date. You are accustomed to submitting accurate time reporting while proactively managing your workload. We believe you are a problem solver with a strong interest in technology.
Qualifications
At least a high school diploma, preferably with a focus on electrical engineering or equivalent education.
Several years of experience in service and maintenance, mechanics, or electrical installations.
A valid Category B driver's license.
Practical experience with elevators is highly meritorious.
About the company
Motum Väst AB provides flexible, customer-adapted elevator solutions of the highest quality, with open systems that are easy to maintain and that do not lock customers to a specific supplier. We service, repair, and modernize elevators from all manufacturers on the market.
This position involves work within Gothenburg and surrounding municipalities.
Motum Väst AB aims to become a leading player in sustainability and to drive sustainable development within the industry. Therefore, we often advocate for modernization of existing elevators rather than replacement. Motum Väst also supports Agenda 2030 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals adopted by UN member states in 2015.
Our vision is to always put the customer first and continuously develop both the company and our employees.
We offer secure employment with collective agreements and strong development opportunities within Motum. You will become part of Sweden's largest independent elevator and door company group, with a strong focus on sustainability. This is a role within a company where expertise, quality, and experience are highly valued.
We strive for equality, diversity, and inclusion in our workplaces.
Application
Selection will take place on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the final application date.
If you have any questions, please contact CEO Fredrik Bodin at: fredrik.bodin@motum.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare The We Select Company AB
(org.nr 556841-1671), https://motum.weselect.com/
Aminogatan 22 (visa karta
)
431 53 MÖLNDAL Arbetsplats
Motum Väst AB Jobbnummer
9944690