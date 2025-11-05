Solution Architect
2025-11-05
Looking for a workplace for the future?
At Telenor, you own your career. Here, you'll have the opportunity to make the most of your dreams and expertise while contributing to technological innovations that are barely even imagined today. Innovations that we know will change the map for how we communicate and live our connected lives in the future. Are you looking for a workplace where you can make a difference in what matters most - relationships between people.
What you will do
As an Architect, you are a forward-looking, ambitious generalist with a strong interest in both business and technology. You will navigate between strategic discussions and operational execution, adapting to multiple challenges across many fields and technologies. With technical expertise and hands-on experience in software and/or product development from ideation to production and beyond, you take a holistic approach in system design - understanding how people, business processes, and applications interact to drive company success.
Key Responsibilities
Drive Measurable Impact - You will impact customer experience, optimize business and IT efficiency, and accelerate time to market by designing scalable, resilient, and future-proof systems. Your architectural guidance will directly influence strategic funding decisions and investment priorities while ensuring technology aligns with business goals.
Empower Stakeholders - You will act as a trusted advisor to business and technical teams, providing guidance on key decisions, requirement creation, and technology strategy. By producing high-value architectural deliverables and fostering strong stakeholder collaboration, you will help prepare teams for disruptive events and long-term success.
Build the Architecture Discipline - You will drive architectural excellence by mentoring colleagues, shaping technical direction, and championing best practices across the organization. Through governance, process improvements, and a challenger mindset, you will develop a strong architectural culture, ensuring alignment with business objectives while fostering continuous learning.
Who you are
You take ownership, drive initiatives, and enjoy turning ideas into real solutions. With a combination of logical thinking, curiosity, and creativity, you communicate clearly, collaborate easily, and balance both technical and business perspectives. You are a problem solver who thrives in complex and dynamic environments, growth-minded and eager to learn, leading through clarity and influence rather than authority. You value transparency, collaboration, and integrity in everything you do.
You are either a Solution Architect today or currently working as a Developer, Product Owner, or Business Analyst, ready to take the next step toward becoming a Solution Architect.
Hard Skills
Broad exposure to multiple technologies and architectural domains, with the ability to connect technical solutions to business outcomes.
Comfortable applying data-driven thinking to decisions
Experience designing or contributing to scalable, secure, and resilient systems - balancing long-term vision with practical delivery.
Nice to have: familiarity with workflow orchestration, rule engines, Spring Boot, or front-end frameworks like Vue.js.
Soft Skills
Strong communicator and storyteller - able to bridge technical and non-technical perspectives and simplify complex concepts.
Strategic and adaptable thinker - comfortable operating in evolving business and technology contexts.
Collaborative and proactive - fosters alignment across teams, mentors peers, and helps shape a culture of clarity, learning, and technical excellence.
Our promise to you
We are better together.
Here, you'll be part of a family-like and inclusive culture, built on strong shared values and leadership that empowers you with both trust and confidence. We believe in enabling each other to act and make decisions, while always having each other's backs through ups and downs.
We support relationships and societies.
Telenor plays a vital role in the society, giving your work a greater purpose. Every day, we create value for millions of people and maintain a customer-first approach where human relationships are at the heart of everything we do. We make room for life.
Work from home up to two days a week, if your role allows it. The rest of the time, we create magic together at the office. Leadership based on trust and flexible working hours helps you balance work and life. We support you through every stage of life with our benefit package, including collective agreements, occupational pensions, wellness allowances, and customized insurance solutions tailored to your needs.
We invite you to a career in motion.
Your development is at the center of our culture. We dedicate at least 40 hours per year for you to deepen your expertise, explore new areas, and develop in your role. Through Telenor Academy and other learning initiatives, you'll have the tools and freedom to advance your career. When you want to broaden your horizons, we are present throughout the Nordics.
Apply today!
Will you take the next step in your career with us? We look forward to your application! We review applicants on an ongoing basis, so don't wait-reach out today.
In this recruitment, Telenor collaborates with Experis IT, which has extensive experience in recruiting IT specialists and managers. If you have any questions or need more information, please contact Recruitment Consultants Anki Snis anki.snis@se.experis.com
, +46 70-3775969 and Carina Eyoma at carina.eyoma@se.experis.com
, +46 73-086 22 75.
Selection is ongoing, so apply as soon as possible.
We look forward to receive your application!
