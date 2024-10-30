Solution Architect
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-10-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Norrtälje
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
We are accelerating digitalization and to stay relevant, we need to ensure we have experienced Integration Architect in place to bring our best capabilities, innovation ideas and talented technologists to support the transformation of H&M Group.
Are you passionate about APIs and events architecture, designing composable solutions and evaluating innovative IT architecture then we've got a job for you.
This is a unique opportunity to join the Integration Architecture team, you will play an integral part in defining the Integration Architecture throughout our organization. You will conduct thorough analysis of existing solutions, identify gaps, and recommend improvements, you will also define the strategy and best practices going forward, spread our knowledge and experience of how to design solutions that are reusable, discoverable, and composable.
We offer rewarding challenges that encourages you to grow in your role and lets you collaborate with and learn from several domains within the organization.
Key responsibilities:
Support the Product teams with API & Event architecture and ensure high-quality integration design.
Evaluate new platforms and features and work on proof of concepts and prototypes.
Lead and facilitate workshops to Support and enable teams in the organization to define and design capabilities and composable solutions.
Identify opportunities for improvement, reducing technical debt, and enhancing end-to-end business value.
Provide necessary guidance, analysis and design tasks related to composable solutions, ensuring that solutions meet business needs and are aligned with architectural governance and patterns.
Actively contribute to knowledge sharing and continuous improvement initiatives, both within our own team and with the rest of the organization
Deliver on time, demonstrating a strong commitment to deliver on the team mission and agreed backlog.
Produce and maintain articles and documents for knowledge sharing.
Plan and drive workshops with implementation teams, architects, and business stakeholders.
Qualifications
Minimum 5 years of experience of solution architecture
3+ years of experience of working with designing APIs.
3+ years of experience of working with event driven integrations.
3+ years of experience of designing complex, cloud-based solutions, ideally in Azure.
Experience of planning and driving workshops with implementation teams, architects as well as business stakeholders
Experience of working with enterprise architecture and process modellining
Ability to communicate around and understand low level implementation details, as well as high level abstract concepts and business aspects.
Ability to work with composability frameworks and support to define Packaged Business Capabilities (PBCs) to ensure scalable and modular architectural solutions.
Experience from capability modeling is a big plus.
Experience from working with Solace, Kafka, Azure APIM or Akamai
Experience from GCP Integration Services is a plus.
Merit of having certification in IT architecture
Additional Information
This is a fulltime permanent position, starting as soon as possible according to agreement. The role is an on-site position, based in our office in Stockholm, Sweden.
Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than the 30th of November. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 13 (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8985448