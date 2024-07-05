Solution Architect
2024-07-05
We have a requirement for the position of Solution Architect with one of our client.
Location: Stockholm
Requirements:
• Experience of working with designing APIs and event driven integrations.
• Ability to communicate around and understand low level implementation details, as well as high level abstract concepts and business aspects.
• Experience from working with Solace, Kafka, Azure APIM
• Required cloud certification.
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: 0739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 10 months
Work Location: Stockholm
Application Deadline: 27-08-2024
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-15
