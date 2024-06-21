Solution Architect
HCLTech is a globally recognized leader in the Tech and IT industry, but we've never forgotten the startup mindset that got us here. We've always approached our work with an idea-first attitude because every one of our accomplishments-no matter how big or small-can be traced back to an idea's single spark. To lead and drive the technology solutioning in LoB / vertical and to create a COE in cloud technologies and Apps migration.
Brief Job Description
To lead and drive the technology solutioning in LoB / vertical and to create a COE in cloud technologies and Apps migration.
Understand the domain landscape and big picture of client technical scope, perform gap analysis, and contribute towards domain strategy.
Contribute solution ideas to the value of 2 - 5 mn or PoC development specific to domain.
Ensure knowledge upgradation and work with new technologies so that solution is current and meets quality standards and the client requirements. Prepare the team or lead team take towards the latest technologies.
Manage non-functional requirement adaptation for the solution.
Study and define system requirements addressing stakeholder concerns.
Technical Expertise:
Cloud Technologies: In-depth knowledge of cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and their services.
Application Migration: Proven experience in planning, executing, and managing the migration of applications to cloud environments.
Microservices Architecture: Strong understanding of microservices design principles and implementation.
Containerization: Proficiency in containerization technologies like Docker and orchestration tools such as Kubernetes.
Leadership and Management:
Strategic Leadership: Ability to lead and drive technology solutions across Line of Business (LoB) verticals.
Center of Excellence (COE) Creation: Experience in establishing and managing a COE focused on cloud technologies and application migration.
Stakeholder Management: Excellent communication and collaboration skills to engage effectively with stakeholders, including senior management and clients.
Solution Design and Architecture:
Technical Strategy: Ability to develop and implement technical strategies aligned with business objectives.
Innovation and Continuous Learning:
Emerging Technologies: Keeping up-to-date with the latest trends and technologies in cloud computing and application development. Så ansöker du
