Solid State Scientist/Senior Scientist - AstraZeneca - Gothenburg
We are currently recruiting a Solid State Scientist/Senior Scientist to AstraZeneca for a 6-month assignment, with the possibility of extension.
At AstraZeneca, we turn ideas into life-changing medicines and strive to continuously meet the unmet needs of patients worldwide. Working here means being entrepreneurial, thinking big and working together to make the impossible a reality. If you are swift to action, confident to lead, willing to collaborate, and curious about what science can do, then you're our kind of person.
Pharmaceutical Sciences at AstraZeneca deliver the therapies of the future through scientific leadership in drug delivery, design of synthetic routes, and manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) across all the AstraZeneca therapy areas.
Our vision is to be "pharmaceutical science leaders, creating innovative and cost-effective solutions, shaping the diverse therapies of the future".
We're looking for talented and motivated solid-state scientists to join our solid state and automation team within Early Product Development and Manufacturing (EPDM) in Gothenburg.
You would join a highly collaborative team and help us deliver the solid-state science to product development within the early portfolio from discovery up to phase II.
To be successful in this role, you will need a strong scientific background with good skills in written and verbal communication and the ability to engage and collaborate across boundaries with a positive problem-solving attitude and delivery focus.
The successful applicant will become a core member of the global Solid-state skill area which is responsible for ensuring suitable physical form screening, selection and control within drug substances and products. You will get the opportunity to apply your excellent crystallography and solid-state expertise to the drug projects you are working in, contributing to the progression of these projects and drive the scientific development within the field of solid-state science at AstraZeneca.
Accountabilities/Responsibilities
• Deliver solid state characterisation data in our state of the art laboratory using techniques like TGA, DSC, XRPD and DVS.
• Responsible for ensuring suitable physical form screening, characterisation, form selection and control within drug substance and product.
• Drive solid state skill area in projects and work closely with analytical, formulation, and biopharmaceutics scientists to drive science and innovation.
• Plan and conduct lab-based experimental work in accordance with project timelines.
• Run and develop solid state workflows on automation equipment such as weighting robots and liquid handling systems
We are working towards treating, preventing, modifying and even curing some of the world's most complex diseases. Here we have the potential to grow our pipeline and positively impact the lives of billions of patients around the world. With more than 2,400 employees from over 50 countries, our vibrant Gothenburg site is a truly inspiring place to work. Here, the history and future of scientific breakthroughs come together. We believe that the diversity of our people is crucial to bringing new discoveries to life.
