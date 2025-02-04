Solid State Scientist
Solid State Scientist - AstraZeneca - Gothenburg - 10-month consultancy assignment
Scientist Pharmaceutical Sci - Solid State
Do you have knowledge in the area of solid-state development for drug products, characterisation techniques and an understanding of solid-state properties? Would you like to apply your expertise to make an impact in a company that follows the science and turns ideas into life-changing medicines? Then AstraZeneca might be the place for you!
AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical business that focusses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious diseases. But we're more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies. We are currently looking for a solid-state scientist to join our team in Global Product Development (GPD) in Gothenburg, Sweden, a subdivision of Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D). We believe that you have fundamental scientific knowledge and hands-on experience in the solid-state characterisation techniques, e.g. X-ray diffraction techniques, thermal analysis, moisture sorption analysis, etc. Basic understanding of pharmaceutical development is an additional advantage.
In PT&D, we are the bridge between brilliant science and innovative medicines that help millions of people. We work across the entire value chain, designing and delivering active ingredients, formulations and devices required to support new medicines - from supplies for use in early toxicology studies and clinical trials to developing the technology to ensure drugs can be scaled up for commercial manufacture.
At GPD, we focus on the fields of Oral, Inhaled and Parenteral Drug products. We work on the next generation of medicines and play a key role in the development of new medicinal products.
What you'll do:
The role is laboratory based, and you will work in cross-functional, cross-skilled pharmaceutical development project teams and be an integral part of sub-teams to deliver key results to support pharmaceutical project activities relating to the solid state of materials.
In this role you will:
• Analyse drug substances and drug products using solid state characterisation methods.
• Evaluate solid state properties of materials in relation to pharmaceutical formulations and processes using both experimental and computational methods to support product development.
• Contribute to developing the solid-state area as part of a global community. Develop personal performance by actively seeking feedback and support from peers.
• Contribute with scientific discussion in solid-state skill area during the different drug product development stages and in external collaborations.
The role holder will typically have:
• Hands-on experience in solid state characterisation with expertise in methodology and an enthusiasm for laboratory-based work.
• Basic knowledge of computational approaches related to solids, with a keen interest in contributing to the development of new methods that integrate computation and experimentation to enhance our capability in supporting the development of new medicines.
• Collaborative communication skills, agile mindset, and ability to adjust to dynamic changes in project demands to ensure optimal physical form assessments during development to meet project and patient needs working as a member of cross-functional teams.
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca, we follow the science to explore and innovate. We are unlocking the power of what science can do, working towards treating, preventing, modifying and even curing some of the world's most complex diseases. If you're driven by curiosity and courage, inspired by the possibility of doing things that have never been done before, this is the place for you.
