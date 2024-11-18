Solid State Scientist
2024-11-18
Pharmaceutical Sciences at AstraZeneca deliver the therapies of the future through scientific leadership in drug delivery, design of synthetic routes, and manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) across all the AstraZeneca therapy areas.
Our vision is to be "pharmaceutical science leaders, creating innovative and cost-effective solutions, shaping the diverse therapies of the future".
We're looking for talented and motivated solid-state scientists to join our solid state and automation team within Early Product Development and Manufacturing (EPDM) in Gothenburg.
About the position
ou would join a highly collaborative team and help us deliver the solid-state science to product development within the early portfolio from discovery up into phase II.
To be successful in this role you will need a strong scientific background with good skills in written and verbal communication and the ability to engage and collaborate across boundaries with a positive problem-solving attitude and delivery focus.
The successful applicant will become a core member of the global Solid-state skill area which is responsible for ensuring suitable physical form screening, selection and control within drug substance and product. You will get the opportunity to apply your excellent crystallography and solid-state expertise to the drug projects you are working in, contributing to the progression of these projects and drive the scientific development within the field of solid-state science at AstraZeneca.
Responsibilities
• Deliver solid state characterisation data in our state of the art laboratory using techniques like TGA, DSC, XRPD and DVS.
• Responsible for ensuring suitable physical form screening, characterisation, form selection and control within drug substance and product.
• Drive solid state skill area in projects and work closely with analytical, formulation, and biopharmaceutics scientists to drive science and innovation.
• Plan and conduct lab-based experimental work in accordance with project timelines.
• Run and develop solid state workflows on automation equipment such as weighting robots and liquid handling systems
Your profile
Essential for the role:
• Master/Bachelor graduate with relevant experience in solid-state chemistry, physical chemistry, or related disciplines.
• Experience in screening and characterization of solids, analytical methodology, and laboratory-based work.
• Experience from conducting solid-state characterization using techniques like TGA, DSC, XRPD, or DVS.
Desirable for the role:
• Interest in lab automation, simulation, or prediction is advantageous.
• Understanding of how physicochemical and solid-state properties affect drug product development.
About the organisation
This is a consultant assignment for 6 months with a chance to extend, starting in January 2025 at AstraZeneca in Göteborg. During this time you will be hired by QRIOS.
QRIOS Life Science can offer several opportunities for skilled people with a background in biochemistry, chemical engineering or science. We work with Sweden's leading pharmaceutical and life science companies. So whether you're interested in research, regulatory affairs, quality assurance, environmental and quality control, sales and marketing, or just want a career change, we have the job for you.
About Astra Zeneca:
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. But we are more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies - at AstraZeneca, we are proud to have a unique culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity. Ersättning
