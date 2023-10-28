Software Tester
Requirement
University degree in Electrical or Electronic or similar
5+ yrs years of experience in Automotive infotainment Testing on the Android platform.
Coding experience in Python
Good knowledge of Robot framework, Pytest
Good experience of In car testing
Strong experience in Test Automation
Experience in working on CI/CD
Experience working with RIG set up
Experience in working on Agile models
Knowledge of SDLC and testing processes (manual and automation)
Debugging skills
Excellent communication skills, teamwork
Must have Swedish B driving license
• Good knowledge of Jira, Confluence, Gerrit, Linux system
