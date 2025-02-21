Software Test Engineer- Automotive
Incluso AB Gothenburg / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-02-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB Gothenburg i Göteborg
We are looking for a "Software Test Engineer" for a global Automotive company in Gothenburg.
Start is in March, 6 month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Assignment description:
The role of Software Test Engineer needs to perform the following tasks:
Create and execute automated and manual tests.
Design and maintain test environments.
Analyze test results, log defects, and work with development teams to resolve issues.
Ensure compliance with ISO 26262 and Automotive SPICE standards.
Monitor the effectiveness of test procedures and continuously improve them.
Participate in code reviews and provide feedback on testability.
Develop test scripts for Hardware-in-the-Loop (HiL) and Software-in-the-Loop (SiL) testing setups.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to implement test automation frameworks.
Generic role description:
The role of a Software Test Engineer is to design, develop, and execute test plans and test cases to ensure that automotive software systems function efficiently and meet the quality standards required in EDU. This role plays a critical part in identifying software bugs, evaluating functionality, and ensuring compliance with industry standards.
Responsibility:
Developing comprehensive test plans for software systems, ensuring full coverage of requirements.
Collaborating with software developers and system engineers to define test cases that align with functional and non-functional requirements.
Automating testing processes and creating test scripts to improve efficiency and repeatability.
Identifying defects and issues in the software, tracking them using relevant tools, and working with development teams to resolve them.
Ensuring that the software complies with safety and regulatory standards in the automotive industry.
Reporting on testing progress, results, and quality metrics to stakeholders in a clear and concise manner.
Conducting performance and regression tests to assess system behavior under different scenarios.
Authority:
The authority to approve or reject software builds based on test results.
Decision-making power on the implementation of automated test systems.
The ability to propose process improvements and tool changes to enhance the testing process.
Required skills:
Proficiency in Python
Strong experience in writing clean, maintainable, and efficient Python code.
Hands-on experience in developing automated test scripts.
Familiarity with Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) pipelines and automated testing in Jenkins, GitLab CI, etc.
Ability to design and implement test frameworks.
Experience in collaborating within a version-controlled environment (e.g., GitHub, GitLab).
Experience with test management tools like JIRA, codebeamer
Ability to create detailed and structured bug reports and communicate issues effectively with developers.
Knowledge of build automation tools (e.g., Jenkins, Travis CI, GitLab CI).
Ability to write detailed, accurate, and clear test cases, test plans, and test scenarios.
Hands-on experience in executing manual test cases and documenting results.
UDS protocols, CAN, XCP, ETK.
ISO 26262 iso, ISO 14229, IOS 21434 knowledge
General Microcontroller /e-machine/ automotive experience.
Experience:
Higher education and practical experience in applying skill set to job
Performs tasks and applies knowledge independently, exercises personal responsibility and autonomy
Investigates, defines and resolves problems
Clearly stands out among peers in skill-set and behaviors
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is in March, 6 month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal at kanika@incluso.se
, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso AB Gothenburg Jobbnummer
9181535