Software Test Engineer To Itab Shop Products AB

ITAB's R&D department is looking for a new team member for the role of a Software Test Engineer. At ITAB, you work in close collaboration with colleagues in project teams to deliver the best results to the customer. You are offered a fun and flexible environment with a flexible work environment close to the end production. ITAB offers career opportunities in an international work environment and strives for diversity and good working conditions. Together we create the ultimate shopping experience.
R&D in Sweden currently has three teams (squads). In your role as Software Test Engineer, you will work together with the other testers and test lead. You will be part of a development team and work closely with support, product owner and other stakeholder to ensure test objectives are met and product meets customer expectations. You are part the activities throughout the entire software development life cycle.
We are looking for a determined test engineer to join our test team.
Your role will include:
• Work in an Agile environment and use BDD approach for software testing methodologies.
• Develop and maintain testing environments for both automated and manual testing.
• Develop functional, performance, UI automated and Manual tests from a set of product requirement.
• Identifying and report defects, verify fixes and ensure that our products satisfy the product needs.
• Be part of the Development team to gain insights of the system.
• Contribute to the continuous improvement of our testing processes and methodologies.
What we are looking for:
• Experience in automated and manual software testing using test frameworks and testing tools such as robot framework.
• Familiar with issue tracking and test management tools, for example Jira.
• Familiar with version control and build systems such as Git, GitLab and Jenkins.
• Knowledge of Linux with programming skills in languages such as Python or C.
• Effective communication and teamwork abilities and have problem-solving skills.
Other information
Start: According to agreement
Location: Jönköping
Salary: According to agreement
If you have questions about the service, please contact Mattias Bornvall, Software Country Manager, mattias.bornvall@itab.com
As we recruit continuously, we would like you to submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than 2023-11-30. The position can be filled before the application deadline.
About the company
ITAB Group sells, designs, develops and installs complete store concepts for retail chains. The company helps clients transform the consumer's experience of a brand into physical reality with the help of expertise, solutions and a network of partners. With their expertise, long-term relationships and innovative solutions, ITAB is at the forefront as a partner for the retail trade. Read more about ITAB at www.itab.com/se.
ITAB has operations in approximately 24 countries and 15 production facilities in Europe, South America and China. In Jönköping is the head office for ITAB and, among other things, product management and product development within the strategic business area Retail Tech. Ersättning
