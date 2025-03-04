Software Test Engineer - High-Performance Platform Frameworks
2025-03-04
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
We are building a high-performance computer-in-the-car architecture with software frameworks to enable easy and seamless services and application development for the Volvo Cars embedded platform. A key success factor for enabling innovation and wonderful user experience on the current and future car models such as EX90, ES90 and EX60. We are leaders in the paradigm shift that is happening in the car industry. Our mission is to create a vehicle computer platform using new technologies like NVIDIA DRIVETM OS and NVIDIA's latest chip technology in combination with the BlackBerryTM QNX operating system and more traditional car signaling technologies. We are dedicated to delivering platform functions simplifying the application development to create a safe, reliable, and secure platform solution within Volvo Cars for increased innovation and speed. The location is Lund, Sweden.
What you'll do
As a Software Test Engineer, you will focus on SWE.5-level integration testing in the ASPICE V-model, supporting developers in ensuring functionality. While developers handle SWE.4 unit testing, you'll primarily oversee component-level tests in C++ and Python, using tools like Robot Framework. Testing is mostly automated and conducted in cloud environments, hardware rigs, or real cars. You'll collaborate with system engineers and developers to define requirements, troubleshoot CI test suites, and improve test strategies. You'll be part of an experienced test team responsible for the service and application framework in our high-performance core computer, supporting internal developers in building cutting-edge customer functions.
In this role you will also:
* Develop and maintain component integration tests and tooling
* Define and refine software tests alongside architects and developers
* Code tests in C++ and Python
* Monitor and troubleshoot CI test suites
* Conduct fault tracing across emulators, hardware rigs, and real vehicles
* Document testing strategies and results with high auditability
* Work in an agile team, covering everything from requirements to deployment
What you'll bring
Required Skills:
* Expertise in automated software testing across multiple QA levels
* Proficiency in C++ and Python, with a focus on testing
* Strong requirement analysis and test design skills
* Experience with build systems, CI/CD, and code reviews
* Agile mindset, embracing change and innovation
* M.Sc. or equivalent in a relevant engineering field
Preferred (Not Required) Qualifications:
* Knowledge of safety/security-critical software and automotive coding guidelines
* Experience in embedded software frameworks and API design
* Familiarity with ASPICE, V-Model, and automotive standards
* Interest in electronics and hardware for system-level understanding
* Strong networking and cross-functional collaboration skills
To be successful in this job we believe that you are a humble team player with great communications skills in English, both written and verbal.
