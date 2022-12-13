Software Test Developer at Toyota
Do you want to work with new technology in real-life development projects and be involved in the digitization of connected vehicles? Toyota are now looking for a software developer to the test automation team at R&D department. At R&D, we actualize industrial IoT in connected vehicles, and here you get to work with the latest technology in close contact with the end product and customers.
Job description
As a software developer within Test Automation at Toyota you will work as a part of a team where we develop software for our fork-lifts and connected vehicle platforms. You will:
• Be an important part of our software development team, where you will focus on development of automated tests.
• Work with a team of Test Automation Developers, that build powerful solutions for test automation, test suites and test frameworks.
• From time to time you will test new software on fork-lifts in our lab. Fork-lift driver licence is included in the employment.
• Work with CI/CD pipelines in our Azure DevOps environment
• Work with embedded systems, hardware in the loop.
• Continuously improve and maintain our test frameworks, be curious and always look for new ideas and technology that can improve our setup.
• Be bart of the requirement process, to secure testability
• Troubleshooting
• For development you primarily use python, C#, capl and other scripting languages
Your profile
For the position as Software Test Developer, we are looking for you who have/are:
• Master/Bachelor of Science in Engineering, other relevant technical college education or vocational education combined with work experience.
• Experience of software development and embedded systems
• Interest in software quality assurance and test automation
• A broad interest in technology and good problem-solving ability
Application process
In this recruitment Toyota collaborates with Skill. Please note that we work with ongoing selection and that the position may be filled before the last application date. Therefore, we encourage you to apply for the position today.
For questions regarding the position, please contact the responsible recruitment consultant Daniella Möller on 013-495 88 16 or daniella.moller@skill.se
.
About us
At our site in Mjölby, 3,000 employees work with material handling from development concepts to manufactured vehicles. Our product range goes from loyal servants such as manual hand trucks to autonomous self-driving 1.5 tonne vehicles and innovative energy solutions. With us, the employee is central and our employees describe us as a friendly company with a focus on personal development, personal responsibility and health.
Sustainable employer
At Toyota, we strive to be a sustainable employer through our outstanding environmental work and our personnel policy. We currently have, among other things, a carbon-neutral production and a KRAV-labelled staff restaurant. Furthermore, we offer our staff good training opportunities through group training eight times a week and a newly renovated gym.
Commuting
