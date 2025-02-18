Software Test Automation Engineer
When joining PerkinElmer, you select an experienced and trusted leader in scientific solutions, with the support of a global service network and distribution centers, providing the right solution, at the right time, to meet critical customer needs. With over an 80+ year legacy of advancing science and a mission of innovating for a healthier world, our dedicated team collaborates closely with commercial, government, academic and healthcare customers to deliver our broad portfolio of analytical solutions, and OneSource services.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and maintain automated test scripts for functional, regression, integration, and performance testing of C# .NET applications.
Design and implement test automation frameworks using C# and Python to support scalable and maintainable automation strategies.
Collaborate with developers, QA teams, and product managers to define test requirements and ensure comprehensive test coverage.
Requires 20% of manual testing and testing a legacy product, the focus should be on maintaining stability, ensuring compatibility, and identifying regression issues.
Integrate automated tests into CI/CD pipelines using , TeamCity CI/CD, or GitHub Action.
Conduct API testing using tools like Postman, RestAssured, or SoapUI and automate backend validations.
Perform test execution, analyze results, report defects, and work closely with development teams for issue resolution.
Maintain and enhance existing automation frameworks to improve reliability and efficiency.
Implement performance and load testing strategies using tools like JMeter, Locust, or k6.
Stay updated on industry best practices, tools, and technologies in test automation.
Required Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.
Strong proficiency in C# and Python programming with hands-on experience in automation scripting.
Experience in test automation for C# .NET applications using frameworks like Selenium WebDriver, SpecFlow, NUnit.
Expertise in API testing and automation for RESTful and SOAP services.
Hands-on experience with CI/CD integration and version control tools like Git.
Strong understanding of software testing methodologies, including Agile, DevOps, and Shift-left testing.
Familiarity with cloud-based testing solutions and containerization tools like Docker/Kubernetes is a plus.
Excellent problem-solving skills, attention to detail, and ability to work in a collaborative environment.
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience in security and accessibility testing.
Knowledge of AWS Cloud testing environments.
