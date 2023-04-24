Software Test Architect - Common Base Technologies
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-04-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
At Volvo Cars, we are making bold digital visions come true. We aim to grow in the automotive world by creating a digital ecosystem built around making our customers' lives less complicated. We're moving towards becoming more of a software developing company and where our products give the driver's a car-experience that improves every day. Highlights of the areas in focus are Infotainment, Autonomous drive, and a core system optimized for electric cars. We look for curious, creative people who want to change the world through innovative thinking
What you'll do
In our R&D, Common Base Technologies, we deliver Volvo Cars SW deployment technologies including over the air update solutions, inhouse developed vehicle platform services, start and electrical energy management within our vehicles. Cyber security solutions including processes and new wired communications such as automotive ethernet. We also develop a vehicle configuration solution, usage authorization of the car, tester communication and diagnostic client connection solutions. We are looking for a System/Software Test Architect, a leading technical position in the center of Volvo Cars exciting development of a new electrical architecture for electrification, autonomous drive, and connectivity.
As a Test Architect, you are the guardian of our quality- and test strategy that enable a continuous flow of high-quality customer value from our development teams. Volvo Cars has several integration levels, and you will work to align test strategies between these levels together with other stakeholders and bring what is relevant to our level. You will work extensively together with our system architects, our tech leads and our developers to establish sound architectural principles and adherence to our strategy for testability and quality. You will coach the teams in solid development practices with focus on quality, test design and test analysis. Together with other experienced people in the test community on Volvo Cars, you are part of strengthening the SW test-culture. When you are not working with our strategies, our architecture or coaching our teams, you will participate in the development of our test frameworks and our test environment. You will take lead for some of many challenging work tasks within our organization related to Inhouse SW development, centralized computing system, over the air updates for increased customer value, increased flexibility, and speed in development, continues development and integration. We do this by using the latest technology available on the market by strategic partnerships
What you'll bring
We believe that you have a MSc. or BSc. in a relevant academic field. You have extensive experience from large-scale software testing operations based on continuous integration and apply software testing principles. You have worked with various test automation frameworks, e.g., Robot Framework. You are familiar with high-level programming languages like Python, C++ and Java. and do not hesitate to develop the tools you need to achieve your desired quality results. You understand and can balance between the needs of both testing and development.
As a motivated person, you do not hesitate to explore and apply new tools or techniques. You solve problems with creativity, collaboration, and skilful application of various technologies. You are a person that easily move between different scopes and contexts in discussions. Feedback is something that you value to both receive and share with others.
Want to know more? We hope so
We'd like to receive and review your application. If you want more information about the role and its responsibilities or simply to learn a bit more about the team, please reach out to the hiring manager at (anders.pahlsson@volvocars.com
) or the recruiter at (catharina.skog@volvocars.com
).#LI-CS1 Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "65492-41536757". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Catharina Skog 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
7696421