Software Responsible

2024-07-12
Telescope Services har som konsultbolag sedan början av 2000-talet anställt och flyttat ingenjörer och specialister från hela världen till Sverige. Idag har vi circa 150 stycken utländska ingenjörer på konsultuppdrag hos flertalet av våra olika klienter. Vårt huvudkontor är placerat i Lund, men vi har rekryteringskontor i över 10 olika länder.
Responsibilities:
• Interface towards supplier and customers regarding all questions related to node-software, Basetech and Diagnostics.
• Responsible for the design of the defined system
• Responsible for the software requirements in the SWRS (Software Requirement Specification) Application, Basetech, Cyber Security and Diagnostics.
• Communicate and agree to the requirements with the supplier.
• Align committed requirement in SWRT (Software Requirement Traceability matrix) and follow up implementation status at software delivery.
• Contact person for supplier and In-house software regarding all Application related software and Basetech.
• Make sure that all deliveries are available at the right level, at the right time according to our customer software plan, and that they fulfil the rules and processes.
• Handle software issues in the Software Jira system.
Competence and experience are important, but personality is key!
For you to fully enjoy this opportunity, we believe that you are a motivated software engineer, with professional development experience. An understanding of the software development life cycle. Previous work within the automotive industry is a clear advantage to succeed in this role. You are a person who doesn't mind taking ownership as well as being a team player. You like to be creative, searching for what to improve next and building networks to reach it.
Tools:
• SystemWeaver (SWRS), TeamCenter, Carcom (or other diagnostics tool), Elektra (or other signal database), Jira and ConfigHub
• Experience in using CanOE/CAN-analyzer and analyzing logs
