Software Quality Assurance To Automotive Company!
2024-09-17
Do you have experience in Software Quality Assurance and want to become a part of a world leading company? In this position you will be given the chance to join a passionate team working in a multicultural, open and dynamic environment.
ABOUT THE POSITION:
As a Software Quality Assurance, you will be part of an international team of 10 people, who are eager to develop and improve alongside our clients stakeholders, both internal and external, with the ambition to ensure the highest quality of their products. Our client now wants to expand their team and is looking for someone with previous experience in software quality assurance who wants to take the next step in their career and work with quality assurance of embedded software in hardware components.
In this role, your main responsibility will be to perform quality assurance activities at the client's suppliers with the objective to ensure that provided raw materials/services, designed/manufactured goods, and packaging materials meet or exceed requirements, including:
Verifying and validating that suppliers and/or subcontractors have received engineering, manufacturing, and quality requirements.
Reviewing and analyzing corrective action reports to reduce/eliminate defects. May perform deviation investigations into quality issues. Decide when a supplier is approved and allowed to start shipping parts to Volvo plants.
Managing large projects or (end-to-end) processes with limited oversight from the manager.
Coaching, reviewing, and delegating work to lower-level professionals.
THE IDEAL CANDIDATE:
A university education in industrial economics, quality and operations management, mechanical engineering, product development, or an equivalent technical field. Or:
An extensive experience and strong performance within Software Quality Assurance, that can substitute for an academic degree.
Previous xperience in Software Quality Assurance or with Supplier Quality Assurance, preferably in the automotive industry.
Are fluent in English both spoken and written because the language is spoken internally/externally.
A great emphasis will be put on personal attributes where we are looking for someone that is curious, driven and has passion to be part of our clients target to shape the future of transportation and its supply chain. We also believe that you are a true team player with the ability to build and maintain strong relationships with your counterparts. Furthermore, you have a quality mindset and are interested in developing suppliers; you demonstrate excellent communication skills, and you are comfortable in cross functional and multicultural set-up.
ABOUT THE ASSIGNMENT:
This is a consulting assignment which means that you will initially be employed by Friday. The ambition from the client and Friday is that the assignment will result in a permanent position.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Employment type: Full time.
Start date: After the summer, considering the current notice period.
Location: Gothenburg.
Point of contact: Sophie Tisell.
Salary: Fixed monthly salary.
Apply by clicking "Sök tjänst". Remember to be quick with your application as we make continuous selection of candidates, and the position can be filled before the application deadline is due.
ABOUT FRIDAY:
By being a partner to our clients and candidates, we strive to find the best match for you both. We achieve this by really getting to know our clients and candidate's needs! Of course, we will ensure that requirements and skillsets match. But above all, we focus on the importance to find harmony between values and corporate culture which both candidate and client considers optimal.
Our passion is to help people find their dream job within the IT & Tech field. This ambition is a big part of the reason why Friday was founded, aiming to find that workplace that gives you the Friday feeling - every day!
We mainly focus on young engineers who are at the beginning of their careers or soon graduating from university within the IT and Technology field. Our belief is that people reach their fullest potential when looking forward to going to work. Ersättning
