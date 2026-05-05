Software Quality Assurance To Automotive Company!
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2026-05-05
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Are you interested in working at the intersection of software and quality in an environment where much is still being built from the ground up? On behalf of our client, we are looking for a Software Quality Assurance to help build the next generation of software-defined vehicle platforms.
ABOUT THE POSITION:
In this role, you will join a company developing an advanced digital platform and operating system for vehicles, with the ambition to create a fully software-defined product. You will become part of a small quality team and take on a broad role with significant influence.
The organization is in a scale-up phase with a fast pace and continuous change, meaning you will help establish structures while actively supporting ongoing development work. You will work closely with both internal teams and external partners, including global automotive stakeholders.
Your responsibilities will include:
Ensuring quality across software systems within the platform
Conducting reviews of software development processes and driving continuous quality improvements
Working with quality assurance throughout the entire lifecycle - from requirements and development to integration and release
Acting as a quality support function within development and engineering teams
Contributing to the establishment of processes, standards, and working methods in a growing organization
THE IDEAL CANDIDATE:A relevant university degree in engineering, such as computer science, electronics, mechatronics, or similar
At least 3 years of experience in quality assurance, preferably in roles such as Software Quality Engineer, QA Engineer, or similar
Experience working with Software Quality Assurance in automotive software or complex software environments
Solid understanding of software quality processes, testing methodologies, and system-level validation
Strong communication skills in English, both spoken and written, as it is used daily
We will place great emphasis on your personal qualities. We are looking for someone who thrives in a dynamic and evolving environment where not everything is yet fully defined. You are able to create structure in ambiguity and enjoy taking initiative to establish effective ways of working. At the same time, you are flexible and solution-oriented when conditions change. You are self-driven and take ownership of your area, while also being collaborative and skilled at building trust-based relationships both internally and externally. You have a genuine interest in technology and quality, with a strong understanding of how software drives modern automotive systems and how different system layers interact.
ABOUT THE ASSIGNMENT:
This is a consulting assignment which means that you will be employed by Friday.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:Employment type: Full time
Start date: Immediately, as agreed
Location: Gothenburg
Point of contact: Evelina Ogheden
Salary: Fixed monthly salary
Apply by clicking the link below. Remember to be quick with your application as apply continuous selection of candidates and the position may be filled before the application deadline is due.
ABOUT FRIDAY:
By being a partner to our clients and candidates, we strive to find the best match for both parties. We achieve this by really getting to know our clients and candidate's needs! Of course, we will ensure that requirements and skillsets match. But above all, we focus on the importance to find harmony between values and corporate culture which both candidate and client considers optimal.
Our passion is to help people to the right position, workplace and context within the IT and Technology field. That's also the reason to why we founded Friday, with the aim to help you find the job that gives you that Friday feeling - every day!
Our belief is that people reach their fullest potential when looking forward to going to work each morning. "Friday - everyday", how about that? Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Friday Väst AB
(org.nr 559141-1326)
Kungsportsavenyn 10 (visa karta
)
411 36 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
Consultant Manager
Evelina Ogheden Evelina.ogheden@friday.se Jobbnummer
9893319