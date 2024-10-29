Software QA
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
Welcome to Digital Services at AFRY, a leader and powerhouse in the industrial Internet of Things, AI, design and cyber security. The urgent need for sustainable transition in society is paving the way for rapid digital-driven change.
We are expanding our team in Malmö to work on a cutting-edge project with one of the world's most innovative, high-tech companies. Join us and help develop and enhance large-scale web applications used by millions of people every day.
As a key member of our team, you will play a critical role in ensuring the quality of high-impact web applications. You will collaborate closely with talented engineers and designers to deliver top-tier mapping services.
Key Responsibilities
Perform manual testing and automated testing where applicable to ensure product functionality and performance.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify testing requirements and ensure thorough coverage of test cases.
Analyze test results, report defects, and work with developers to resolve issues.
Contribute to the continuous improvement of testing processes and methodologies.
We offer you the unique opportunity to work alongside some of the most talented engineers and designers in the industry, contributing to a mission that focuses on delivering top-quality mapping services.
You'll be part of a dynamic team involved in a variety of exciting external projects, collaborating with both national and international clients across a range of industries. Our office in Malmö provides a vibrant and innovative environment where you'll have the chance to make a real impact on large-scale projects that reach millions of users daily.
The job requires you to be able to work at the client's office in Malmö.
Qualifications
We highly value personal qualities, and we believe you are a team player who enjoys taking responsibility, have a strong desire to learn, and contributes to a dynamic, growing team. You work well independently and have a keen eye for detail and a passion for user experience. You have strong problem-solving skills and the ability to break down complex issues as well as a clear and concise communication style.
To succeed in the role, we also see that you have:
Experience in performing daily testing on mapping web applications and platform APIs (MapKit or equivalent)
Proactively automate manual tests and processes
Experience in hardware testing
Strong knowledge of SQA methodologies and coverage analysis, with a strong commitment to quality
Ability to document test cases, create test plans and strategies, and collaborate with cross-functional teams
Manage test results and report clearly and concisely; able to lead engineering discussions around results and processes
Ability to prioritize workload and develop strategies for optimal evaluation methods
Contribute a user perspective to ensure the highest quality
Bonus skills
Experience in coding and writing automated tests
Language preferences
Swedish - Full Proficiency
English - Full Proficiency
Additional Information
AFRY is ranked as one of Sweden's most popular employers. We are courageous and dedicated team players who constantly strive to possess the market's sharpest skills. We also know that employees who feel good, both physically and mentally, are the most important success factor. Therefore, we focus on a safe working environment and a balance between work and leisure.
At AFRY, you will also enjoy:
A forward-thinking workplace with comprehensive benefits, including wellness allowances and parental leave supplements.
Continuous learning opportunities and career development tailored to your goals.
A vibrant work culture through Club AFRY, offering activities like cultural events, sports, and book clubs.
We go through the applications on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled before the application deadline, so do not hesitate to send in your application in good time. Last day to apply is 2024-11-30
Contact person for questions
Fredrik Påhlsson, Section manager, Digital Qualityfredrik.pahlsson@afry.com
Read more about the recruitment process at AFRY here: https://afry.com/en/join-us/job-application-guide
Welcome to submit your application to join a team that's making future!
We kindly ask not to be contacted by staffing and recruitment agencies or salespeople offering additional job advertisements.
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
