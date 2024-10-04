Software Product Owner for ToolsControl
2024-10-04
At Atlas Copco, we focus on driving change and delivering customer value in a sustainable way. As the Product Owner for our software product ToolsControl, you'll play a pivotal role in creating cutting-edge solutions that transform industrial operations and contribute to a more sustainable future. This is a chance to lead product innovation while making a lasting impact on the manufacturing industry and the environment. ToolsControl is a software product controlling advanced assembly tools in manufacturing facilities around the world and achieving streamlined efficiency with a single point of connection.
Your role
As a Product Owner, you will be at the heart of our product development process, working closely with business stakeholders, the Product Manager, Architect, and the development team to ensure our products' success. Your role involves building strong relationships with stakeholders and effectively communicating complex technical concepts to non-technical audiences. Over time, you will develop deep technical knowledge of your product's technology area, becoming a champion of its use and understanding the customers' needs and deployment environments. Leading software development projects using Scrum/SAFe methodologies, you will guide your team towards delivering high-quality solutions.
In this role, you will work with containerized and orchestration software, both on-premises and in the cloud, to develop and deploy innovative solutions. You will also address complex challenges and drive innovation by leveraging your understanding of network communication and Linux operating systems in virtual environments. Additionally, you will participate in our department's efforts to adopt a more unified way of working based on SAFe practices.
City: Sickla, Sweden. We offer a hybrid work setup, with most of our time spent at the office.
You report to Robert Stribeck, Team Manager Application Software R&D.
You will need
Experience in leading software development with Scrum/SAFe methodology
Knowledge of low level network communication, Linux and/or virtual environments
Knowledge of cyber security technology and processes
Good communication skills in English
Experience with stakeholder management and relationship building
We offer
A friendly and professional environment with a proven history of innovation
Plenty of opportunities to grow and develop
A culture known for respectful interaction, ethical behavior, and integrity
The potential to see your ideas realized and to make an impact
Access to global job opportunities as part of the Atlas Copco Group
If you're ready to make a significant impact and grow with us, we'd love to hear from you. Apply now and join our innovative journey!
Diverse by nature and inclusive by choice
Bright ideas come from all of us. The more unique perspectives we embrace, the more innovative we are. Together we build a culture where difference is valued and we share a deep sense of purpose and belonging.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
