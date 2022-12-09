Software Product Manager
Unfors RaySafe AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2022-12-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Unfors RaySafe AB i Göteborg
The Software Product Manager for Fluke Health Solutions (FHS) is a key leadership role within the business. The Software Product Manager is primarily responsible for leading the development of new software, managing the portfolio of existing software, and setting long term strategy for the portfolio. The role requires significant collaboration with customers to understand their needs, iterate on solution design, and prioritize feature/solution development. In addition, the role requires significant collaboration with engineers and software developers to ensure software features being developed will meet or exceed customer expectations.
Summary of Core Responsibilities:
New Product Introduction and Portfolio Management
Software Commercialization: Customer, Marketing, R&D, and Sales Alignment
Strategy Development
Stakeholder Communication
• Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, Soft-
ware Engineering/Computer Science
• Minimum 6 years of progressive leadership experience in a technical environment
6+ years of software marketing and/or product management experience within a B2B environment
Proven track record of driving revenue growth through commercialization of software products
Experience working within in an agile development environment
Strong business acumen and technical knowledge
Ability to travel 25% of time
MBA preferred
Knowledgeable in the Healthcare industry, specifically radiation safety and compliance (preferred) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-19
E-post: info.se@raysafe.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Unfors Raysafe AB
(org.nr 556458-9751)
Uggledalsvägen 29 (visa karta
)
427 40 BILLDAL Arbetsplats
Unfors Raysafe Aktiebolag Jobbnummer
7247387