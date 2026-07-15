Software & DevOps Engineer, Data Platform Automation
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-07-15
, Burlöv
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, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will help strengthen a centrally managed reporting setup and a governed self-service data platform in a large global retail environment. The goal is clear: reduce manual work, lower operational risk, and create repeatable ways to build, release, deploy, and operate data-platform assets across both reporting and platform teams.
This role combines software engineering, DevOps, and platform automation. You will work close to analytics delivery as well as platform enablement, with a focus on Microsoft Fabric, Power BI, Azure-based services, and reusable engineering patterns. It is a strong opportunity for you if you enjoy building structure in complex environments and turning platform needs into scalable automation.
Job DescriptionYou will design and implement CI/CD pipelines for Power BI, Microsoft Fabric artifacts, and data-platform components.
You will establish Git integration, branching strategies, deployment automation, and release-management standards across teams.
You will support promotion across development, test, and production environments, including automated testing and validation gates.
You will build and maintain scripts, tools, APIs, and frameworks using Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions, Fabric deployment pipelines, Fabric REST or Item APIs, fabric-cicd, or similar tooling.
You will automate workspace provisioning, template deployment, access patterns, operational tasks, and repeatable platform setup.
You will develop reusable integration patterns for APIs, event-based ingestion, batch flows, CDC, D365, Dataverse, and legacy sources.
You will implement infrastructure-as-code and support identity and secrets handling in collaboration with IAM.
You will build automation for monitoring, logging, alerting, and observability, and help troubleshoot deployment, integration, identity, and environment issues.
You will contribute to stronger engineering practices through code reviews, automated testing, release notes, branching discipline, documentation, and knowledge sharing.
RequirementsStrong software-engineering background with production-quality standards in at least one of Python, C#, PowerShell, or TypeScript
Proven hands-on DevOps and CI/CD ownership using Azure DevOps and/or GitHub Actions, YAML pipelines, artifact management, and environment promotion
Hands-on experience implementing deployment automation for Microsoft Fabric and/or Power BI
Practical experience with Fabric Git integration, deployment pipelines, Fabric REST or Item APIs, semantic-model deployment, or comparable Fabric CI/CD tooling
Strong Git expertise, including designing and supporting branching strategies across teams
REST API design and consumption experience, including enterprise-system integration
Good understanding of Azure-based delivery, identity, security, and environment management
Minimum approximately five years of software-engineering experience and three years of DevOps or CI/CD experience
You communicate clearly in English
Nice to haveExperience with fabric-cicd, Tabular Editor, TMDL, or similar deployment tooling
Experience with Databricks, Azure Data Factory, or Synapse CI/CD
Experience with Azure identity and security automation involving service principals, managed identities, workspace identities, and Key Vault
Infrastructure-as-code using Bicep, Terraform, or ARM templates
Automated testing for data pipelines, reports, notebooks, or semantic models
Event-driven integration using Event Hubs, Service Bus, webhooks, or similar technologies
Experience with Azure Monitor, Log Analytics, Application Insights, or comparable observability tooling
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8066968-2100860". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
SJ Lounge Malmö (visa karta
)
211 20 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
10003069