Software Engineers SW (Automotive)
High Vision Engineering AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2023-04-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
High Vision Engineering is expanding, and we need to hire more Software Engineers for our operations in the Gothenburg area. We are looking for you with a passion for new technology and who have 3-10 years of experience from software development in Automotive. As a Software Engineer with us, you will have the opportunity to work with one of our customers in the automotive industry with software development in the next generation of vehicles. These can be projects in software development / programming in embedded systems, function / system verification, automated testing or software development in security-critical systems.
Our Software Engineers currently carry out projects in many areas and we want you to see that you have experience from at least one of the areas:
• "Electric Drive Features"
• "On-board Charger - Charging SW functionality"
• "Traction Battery - State of Charge/Discharge and Thermal Controls"
• "Active Safety Features"
• "Connected Vehicle - OTA"
• Klimatsystem
• Chassi/drivlina
• Infotainment
We are looking for three different profiles / roles in software development:
Hardware-based software development, "base software":
• Software development towards embedded systems
• C-programming.
• Design of electronics.
• Hardware development
• Git.
Software development / testing of Car software:
• Matlab/Simulink
• Autosar (ISO26262)
• CANalyzer/CANape/CANoe
• INCA
• Git
• Elektra and CarWeaver are meritorious.
Software development in virtual / automated testing, test frameworks and database solutions:
• Python
• Package management system (Conan, a plus)
• GNU Make (a plus)
• SQL syntax and database
• Continuous Integration
• Jenkins
• Git/Gerrit
• Virtual testing is an advantage (Silver / Testweaver)
In general, the following applies to all profiles:
• You have a university degree in software development or equivalent skills and experience.
• Relevant experience from the development of embedded systems and software integration of microcontrollers.
• Knowledge in C-programming, Python, Autosar, Targetlink, Matlab / Simulink, SCRUM / agile development, software testing (MIL, SIL, HIL, in test rigs & vehicles)
• Experience from working with Version Management System eg Git / Gerrit
• As a person, you are Structured and data-driven, a team player with good communication and collaboration skills.
• Good knowledge of English, orally and in writing
• Driving licence B
We offer a varied and developing work together with skilled colleagues and exciting customer assignments, which include all or parts of the development process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Location: Gothenburg. Ersättning
According to Swedish regulations and agreements.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-30
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Körkort
