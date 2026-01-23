Software Engineering Manager
Autoliv Sverige AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-01-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Autoliv Sverige AB i Göteborg
, Alingsås
, Vårgårda
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a passionate Software Leader ready to drive innovation and lead a team of experts? We're looking for a Manager to head our dynamic software development team, with a strong focus on App Development, CI/CD, and Cloud Technologies.
Role and Responsibilites
As our Software Engineering Manager, you will:
Lead and inspire a team of skilled software engineers across multiple domains.
Drive technical excellence in App development, CI/CD pipelines, and Cloud infrastructure.
Contribute hands-on to architecture, design, and code reviews.
Oversee all aspects of employee administration including recruitment, performance management, and team development.
Collaborate cross-functionally with product, QA, and hardware teams to deliver high-quality solutions.
Qualifications
Proven experience in software development and team leadership.
Strong background in modern app frameworks, CI/CD tools (e.g., Jenkins, GitHub Actions), and cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure).
Excellent communication and organizational skills.
A proactive mindset with a passion for mentoring and growing talent.
Experience with Embedded Systems and Over-the-Air (OTA) updates.
Familiarity with real-time systems and hardware-software integration.
Why Join Us?
Be part of a forward-thinking company shaping the future of connected technologies.
Work in a collaborative, innovative, and supportive environment.
Enjoy flexibility, competitive compensation, and opportunities for professional growth. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-02
E-post: malin.rossen@autoliv.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Autoliv Sverige AB
(org.nr 556080-7173) Arbetsplats
Autoliv Development AB Jobbnummer
9701720