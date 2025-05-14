Software Engineering Leader
2025-05-14
Company Description
We are on the journey to transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing retailer in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things!
About Insights
IKEA Insights has the assignment to contribute to IKEA people making well-founded decisions based on actionable and timely insights. Insights cover the IKEA value chain, which includes corporate and business strategy, product innovation, retail development, supply, media and communication.
Job Description
Are you someone who likes to do things differently and wants to be part of a force for positive change for people and the environment?
We're looking for a curious Software Engineering Leader to join us in creating solutions for a better tomorrow. You'll be part of a product team that contributes to Insight products that would help shape IKEA's experiences, strategy and plans. These products cover:
How People Live
Insights Platform
Brand and Range Performance
Customer Experience
Strategic Market Insight
Competitor Insight
About the role
As the Software Engineering Leader, you will leave your mark in many ways. The Software Engineering Leader is a critical role within the digital transformation that IKEA is currently undergoing, so there is no more exciting time to join us than now. As a hands-on Software Engineering Leader you will:
Lead & influence the technical roadmaps for digital insight products in light of overall Data & Product technology and architecture roadmaps.
Be responsible for the architecture of the product, making sure that technical and non-technical components work together in the product to deliver the customer needs.
Lead and contribute to the hands-on Development and operations of the product. (60/40) split
Steer the technical excellence of the application and consistency with relevant digital frameworks, best practices and standards.
Coach, influence and enable other product team members to deliver best in class products.
Ensure reusability of product components and contribute to relevant tech communities across IKEA.
Work closely with product owners, data engineers, data scientists, software engineers and architects across IKEA as well as in your Agile product team.
About You
You'll bring solid experience in leading teams (directly or indirectly) and demonstrate a breadth of knowledge across digital technology, digital infrastructure and IT services.
You have proven stakeholder management experience working in complex teams.
We see leadership as an action, not a position. We're looking for a hands-on, creative team player who can lead by example while finding simple solutions to complex Insights problems.
You will apply what you know, bringing your experience building ETL pipelines, data modelling and visualisation to create the best data analytic products.
You will bring your expertise on Python, Spark and Azure Cloud to develop data pipelines, optimise the current flows and increase efficiency of the whole system
You will help the users to understand the data by building reports in one of our dashboard solutions (Power BI) or via web interfaces when needed
Ideally, you will have experience working with cloud-based solutions and contribute to the automation and monitoring of our processes (using tools like Github Actions, Terraform, NewRelic or Splunk) and will be comfortable working in an agile environment.
Additional Information
This position is full-time (32-40 hours per week) and is located in Delft (NL) and you will be reporting to the Software Engineering Manager. Although not regular, some travel may be required in this role.
Please send your application (CV) in English to us by May 28th 2025. We really want to get to know you, so please be sure you tell us why you want to work at IKEA and why you would be a good fit for this role. If you have questions about the recruitment process, please connect with jamila.harmal2@inter.ikea.com
.
At IKEA, we are looking for people who believe everyone deserves a seat at the table. You're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. We believe that people's different perspectives, backgrounds, and personalities make us better at understanding our customers dreams and needs. At IKEA, we're all on the same project.
If you have a special need that requires accommodation in the recruitment process, just let us know.
