Software Engineering Analyst - Domain test & integration
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-11-27
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
At Domain Test & Integration, we are developing test environments for new platforms and programs within Volvo cars business unit - Software & Electronic Platform (SWEP). We design rigs and provide test infrastructure for software and electronic integration. Our rigs will continuously integrate (CI) and provide feedback of the electrical system to enable high quality and robustness. We can achieve this by working with simulations and quality assure what we deliver. We are team of engineers with focus on quality, sharing information and looking for new way to daily improve our products and way of working. We are looking for an engineer to join our team with experience from building a scalable system environment with focus on quality and fast feedback.
What you will do
This role is not about manual testing, nor it is about writing tests for the software itself. This role is about building test environments that run automated tests and manages its infrastructure, and about creating tools, scripts and frameworks that enable developers to write tests themselves. In this role, you will help us increase the quality and reduce the risk of releasing faulty software through automation.
As a member of our team, you will have the opportunity to participate in the entire process from design of our rigs(Vector HIL) to fault tracing and maintenance. You will be a part of improving tools and processes to be able to increase our efficiency when we scale up number of rigs.
You will develop and configure simulation software for integration into an operational test environment. Create health and regression tests and connect rigs to CI toolchain, to make sure that our rigs meet our own and other stakeholders test needs.
Do you fit the profile?
You have at least Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or equivalent. We see that you have experience with scalable system development and that you are proficient in Python for automation purposes. You need to have experience working with CANoe and CAPL.
We believe you have a system thinking approach so that you can see the bigger picture of how to scale and quality assure our environment.
You are skilled in communication and the ability to collaborate with different stakeholders. We see that you can work in an agile team, are proactive, creative, driven, willing to share knowledge and take responsibility to fit our team.
Qualifications:
Worked with HIL, MIL development and automated test systems (preferably Vector)
Proficient in Python and CAPL scripting
DevOps tools
Experience in automotive electrical architectures and protocols
Meritorious:
• Experience of Simulation and Model-Based Design using MATLAB/ Simulink
• Experience in automotive electrical architectures and protocols Ersättning
