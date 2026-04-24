Software Engineer within database development
Cambio Healthcare Systems AB / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2026-04-24
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cambio Healthcare Systems AB i Linköping
, Motala
, Lidköping
, Stockholm
, Kalmar
eller i hela Sverige
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions supports health care professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish healthcare. We are growing continuously and now have about 1000 employees in several countries.
The position We are looking for the next Software Engineer within Database development to join our Data & Analytics department to continue the developing of solutions that turn healthcare data into actionable insights and ensure it is securely stored and accessible over time. The focus spans advanced analytics and reporting, efficient decision support, and compliant long-term archiving to meet regulatory and future needs.
You'll work with both existing and future-oriented database solutions, helping ensure high performance, reliability, and efficient data management as our systems evolve.
About you We believe you have a genuine interest in database development and enjoy working hands-on with complex data structures. You bring solid technical skills and a curiosity that drives you to explore, understand, and improve database solutions. Tackling challenging problems in complex database environments is something you truly enjoy.
You value collaboration and take pride in working closely with your team-as well as with other stakeholders-to solve problems and continuously improve existing solutions. You bring a quality-focused mindset and combine strong communication skills with a structured and proactive way of working. You're comfortable managing multiple tasks and priorities, taking initiative to identify improvements, and build trusting relationships across teams to move work forward effectively.
At Cambio, we value initiative and personal growth. Our culture is built on Trust, Care, and Together-values we believe are important to both our work and our people. It's important to us that you recognize and identify with these values.
Requirements
• 3+ years of working with T-SQL and SQL Server.
• Strong understanding of database design principles, including normalization, star schemas and indexing.
• Strong experience in developing, optimizing, and maintaining high-performance stored procedures and functions
• Experience with query optimization, execution plans, and performance tuning.
• Knowledge of database best practices.
• Can communicate fluently in English
It's a bonus if you have
• Experience of SSIS.
• Experience in Business Intelligence or Data Warehouse.
• Experience within the area of Swedish health and social care.
• Experience working agile.
Place of employment: Linköping or Stockholm
Scope: Full-time, hybrid work model (three days per week in-office)
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Additional Information: The role involves access to sensitive information, therefore a background check will be conducted on the final candidate.
We review applications and conduct interviews on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible via the link.
We look forward to receiving your application!
CAMBIO- FOR A HEALTHIER TOMORROW
Welcome to a company where healthcare is improved every day. Here you will work with leading technology in a collaborative, trusting and empowering environment where your contribution will be appreciated and celebrated. In our caring culture you will have the opportunity to pursue different paths of professional growth. Seize the opportunity to do the most important work of your life. Read more about us here!
A healthier tomorrow also means taking care of those who make it possible -explore our employee benefits
Learn more about our recruitment process here
Are you interested in Cambio but you don't feel that this position is the perfect match? Check out our other open positions at our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7635200-1965936". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cambio Healthcare Systems AB
(org.nr 556487-3585), https://cambio.teamtailor.com
Gamla Tanneforsvägen 92 (visa karta
)
582 54 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Cambio Jobbnummer
9874762