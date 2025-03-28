Software Engineer to telecom company
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-03-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
In this role, you will work with modern technologies and innovative solutions in a dynamic and collaborative environment. You will become part of an enthusiastic team where development and new technology take center stage.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Software Engineer at our client, you will work on developing microservices for network performance data. You will manage data collection and processing in a low-code environment using modern open-source tools such as Apache Kafka, Elasticsearch, and Kubernetes.
You are offered
• An exciting and technically challenging role
• Excellent opportunities for skill development and career growth
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Develop event-driven data pipelines and microservices
• Build and optimize functions and REST APIs
• Work with Apache Kafka and Elasticsearch for data processing
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has at least a couple of years of experience as a software developer
• Has experience with Node.js or JavaScript programming
• Knowledge of event-driven data flow development
• Has experience with microservices and REST APIs
• Is familiar with Apache Kafka and Elasticsearch
It is meritorious if you have
• Knowledge of IP network protocols
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Orderly
• Responsible
• Assertive
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15111434". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9250524