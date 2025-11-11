Software Engineer & Data Scientist
Hopsworks AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-11-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hopsworks AB i Stockholm
Hopsworks AB is a data company that has set out to make machine learning easy for every company across all industries. We have built the world's first Enterprise Feature Store along with an advanced end-to-end ML platform. We have great products and a fantastic team who wants to implement our innovative solutions to make us the world's leading AI platform.
We are always looking for the right people to join our growing team. We take great pride in our work and the talented individuals who work with us. Therefore, we are always looking for driven, committed, and ambitious professionals who want to make a difference in the AI ecosystem.
About you:
Bachelor's or Master's Computer Science (completed or in progress)
Interested in Distributed Systems, Databases, Machine Learning
Good knowledge of Java
Knowledge of Scala and Python is a plus
Available to work 40 hours per week
Fluency in English; other languages is a plus Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-11
E-post: jobs@hopsworks.ai Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hopsworks AB
(org.nr 559062-8987), https://www.hopsworks.ai/
Åsögatan 119 (visa karta
)
116 24 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9599984