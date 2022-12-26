Software Engineer & Co-Architect
Do you want to build Nasdaq's data platform? The product is built on top of cloud-native open-source solutions for streaming financial data, enabling real-time reporting, real-time transformation, big data storage, and analytic and ML integrations.
As a Data Software Developer at Nasdaq, you will work with highly motivated and skilled colleagues in an exciting and dynamic environment. Data is a key component in the financial sector and this position is a fantastic opportunity to develop your skills while gaining extensive knowledge of the exchange industry.
We are looking for a Software Developer to join the NFF Data Services Team - NFF is Nasdaq's evolutionary harmonized approach to delivering robust end-to-end solutions to financial infrastructure providers in an open, agile environment. Our Data Platform team is a team consisting of developers working together to form the core functional and non-functional part of our Data Platform, to ensure the successful delivery of projects, improvements, and support to our customers.
With this position we offer:
The opportunity to join a highly qualified cross-functional team. You will be taking a technical leadership role in building and driving the future of the product. There will be extremely high requirements for the product related to high availability and fault tolerance, with ever-increasing volume and performance requirements. Simultaneously you will contribute to improving team agility and time to market in a changing business and regulatory environment.
Your role and responsibilities:
Full stack development with a focus on Java.
Lead the development of strategic goals for the NFF Data Platform
Review system requirements and designed technical solutions
Lead the cloud infrastructure initiative as part of the strategic roadmap
Employ best practices to ensure high availability and performance
Provide internal and external technical support for the product.
Build and tune the products for both on-prem and cloud deployment
Participate in pre-sale and customer meetings.
Technical documentation of product architecture.
We expect you to have:
Solid experience in software development with at least a bachelor's degree in computer science or a similar discipline
A combination of experience working with Java and JS/React.
Deep curiosity about distributed systems/big data/cloud computing and adjacent fields.
Curiosity and a highly collaborative work style and brave dive into new territories
Initiative, adaptability, and willingness to learn and tackle challenges
Excellent written and spoken communication skills in English
Experience working with Docker and Kubernetes
It would be nice if you also have:
Experience working with private or public clouds such as Google, AWS, or Azure
Interest or experience working with Kafka and/or the Hadoop Ecosystem - HDFS, Spark, Presto, Parquet file format
Experience with the AWS data & analytics ecosystem - e.g., Glue / Athena / Redshift / RDS etc.
Experience with C++ development
Experience with JS/React development
Experience with SQL and relational databases
Does this sound like you?
To suit this position, you should enjoy working as a team but also enjoy individual tasks. In addition, you are comfortable with taking on responsibility and working in a flexible way.
This is a full-time position located in Umeå, Sweden. This position will include travel opportunities. As the process is ongoing, please submit your application in English as soon as possible.
About Nasdaq Umeå
Nasdaq is expanding its Nordic tech hub in Umeå with the office located in the city centre, next to Utopia mall. Our office is close to gyms, restaurants, and public transport. Nasdaq Sweden also provides its employees with 32 annual vacation days and additional flex days. We offer a competitive salary package that includes annual bonus and equity plans as well as an employee stock purchase program.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
