Software Engineer .NET/C#
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-02-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Borås
, Vårgårda
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Software Engineer to join a product team working with software download capabilities that enable upgrades of vehicles over the air, via cable, and over Wi-Fi. You will work in an agile environment where quality, scalability and fast iteration are central, and where you can take ownership from early review to production-ready delivery.
The assignment is in a collaborative product setting with a strong engineering culture, focusing on building robust solutions for a business-critical, consumer-facing environment.
Job DescriptionDevelop and maintain features across backend and frontend, primarily in .NET/C#
Take requirements from review through implementation, testing and production readiness
Participate in code reviews and contribute to high code quality and maintainable architecture
Work with databases and cloud services to ensure scalable and high-performing solutions
Contribute to CI/CD ways of working and DevOps-oriented delivery in an agile team
Collaborate with stakeholders to clarify technical needs and support a strong user journey
RequirementsStrong experience in backend and frontend development with primary focus on .NET/C#
Experience with databases such as MongoDB and Cosmos DB
Experience working with CI/CD pipelines
Working knowledge of Kubernetes
Experience with TypeScript and Angular
Experience with Azure cloud services
Understanding of agile team principles
Nice to haveJava
Network programming such as TCP/UDP
Vehicle/automotive protocols and technologies such as CAN, CAN-FD, DoIP, and UDS
Windows desktop application development using WinUI and/or WPF
Experience from DevOps scenarios in a business-critical consumer environment
Experience with direct client/stakeholder management
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7234422-1843787". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9744649