Software Engineer Manager
Spotify AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2024-09-27
We are looking for a Software Engineering Manager to join and grow our R&D team in Stockholm.
What you'll do
Manage delivery and/or create policies and guidelines in order to enable our development teams to work efficiently and quickly together towards building applications that could be used both internally and/or externally.
Build and lead a cross-functional team through hiring, supporting, coaching, mentoring, feedback and hands-on career development
Drive the vision and long-term vision and strategy
Make sure your team is doing the right things, while not spreading too thinly. A healthy balance of innovation, support and maintenance is key for all successful teams at Spotify
Who you are
You'll have a growth mindset - you embrace challenges and celebrate wins as well as failures
You have experience with technical leadership, and growing the whole team across multiple levels
You know how to set a technical strategy
Knowledgeable and passionate about software development
Proven experience with applying agile software development practices to create high-performing teams
