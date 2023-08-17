Software Engineer Java
2023-08-17
About Kindred
Kindred Group is a digital entertainment pioneer bringing together nine successful online gambling brands, forming one of the largest online gambling groups in the world. Our purpose is to transform gambling by being a trusted source of entertainment that contributes positively to society. Our goal is that 0% revenue is derived from harmful gambling.
Our global team of more than 2000 people represents 60+ nationalities. When you join Kindred, you'll be part of a collaborative, diverse and inclusive team that has your best interest at heart. We are a trusting company that knows the value of a healthy work-life balance. We offer a wide range of benefits, along with an award-winning all-employee share program, which is a great opportunity to share in the company's success.
The role
We are looking for a highly skilled Backend Java Developer. The ideal candidate should have experience working with microservices architecture and be able to develop and maintain high-performance backend systems.
What you will do
As a Software Engineer at Kindred you will be a part of one of our Agile Development teams (consisting of 6-10 team members.)
You will be working in team passionate about sharing our culture and values.
You will be developing scalable backend systems that can handle high traffic loads in a complex eco system of micro services.
Work in a cross-functional team that owns, develop and deliver
Work with the latest tech stack
What you know
Relevant academic degree in Computer Science or Engineering.
Minimum 2-3 years working as a Java software developer.
Experience working with Spring Boot for 2+ years.
Collaboration experience with cross-functional teams
Strong communication skills to articulate technical concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders
Demonstrated ability to be self-driven and take initiative
Eagerness to learn new technologies and adapt to new development environments
Experience in designing and developing performant solutions with increasing traffic in mind
Experience working with 3rd party integrations and APIs
Previously worked or currently working in a core team
Our Way Of Working
Our world is hybrid.
Our world is hybrid.

A career is not a sprint. It's a marathon. One of the perks of joining us is that we value you as a person first. Our hybrid world allows you to focus on your goals and responsibilities and lets you self-organise to improve your deliveries and get the work done in your own way.
