Software Engineer Java
2023-05-06
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What's in it for you?
Would you like to influence and craft the technical strategy that enables Volvo Cars to
grow and reach our goal of being an electric car company by 2030?
Great, then we would like you to join our Cluster as a Senior backend Engineer with experience in Java!
The Car Service Experience is a part of the Commercial Digital area, and our mission is
to provide our customers with a personalized, hassle-free, and cost-efficient car service
experience. We support the rest of the organization in using this knowledge to attend to the
customers in the best possible way.
We're looking for someone to support us in crafting a high-quality data ecosystem that spans multiple product teams and clusters. We have only just begun this journey in earnest, and you'll be joining us at a time when you can really have a great impact and contribute to setting the tone for the next chapter in our company's history!
What you'll do
You will be innovating our customer experience with a focus on building backend services primarily using REST APIs and GraphQL. We use mainly Java and SpringBoot to set up services. We also use Kibana and Grafana for our dashboards. We deploy our applications in Kubernetes and AWS, using tools like GitHub Actions, ArgoCD, Jaeger, and Prometheus, among others. We use Kafka as our event streaming platform. You will work together with quality engineers as part of a cross-functional team. Your main focus will be to service and enrich our customer's experience from order creation to delivery and long-term ownership.
You and your skills
We believe that you...
* Are an experienced backend engineer who's worked on several products in the past
* Have knowledge of Java, and you feel comfortable working in a platform with Docker/Kubernetes/Cloud setup.
* You have a solid understanding of microservices, and frontend know-how is a bonus.
* To be effective in this role, you need to take charge as well as be a collaborator.
* You should have the ability to drive and create commitment. It is important that you have integrity and a change management mindset.
How to learn more and apply
We are continuously screening applications and will fill the position as soon as we find a good match, please. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Technical Recruiter Sara Zinad at: sara.zinad@volvocars.com
. Please note that applications via email will not be accepted due to GDPR.
We offer our employees great benefits such as:
Plenty of leave to let you take time off for what's most important in life
At Volvo Car Group, all new parents with one year's permanent service now receive 24 weeks of parental leave, paid at 80 percent of their base pay. The policy is for everyone - whether you're a designer or a plant operator, whether you work in Sweden, China, or the USA. Read more here: https://group.volvocars.com/careers/family-bond-by-volvo-cars
Collective Agreement and ITP pensions
An annual allowance to spend on your health and wellbeing Ersättning
