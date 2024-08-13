Software Engineer in Integration Services
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here.
This is a full-time position with placement in Stockholm, Sweden.
Job Description
If taking H&M's integration platform to its next level excites you, then this opportunity is for you! The Integration Services team is looking for an experienced Software developer. In this role, you will work with a diverse and innovative integration ecosystem alongside a highly skilled team that maintains various central integration platforms at H&M. You can see the big picture, identify patterns and instinctively know how to win support for your ideas.
You will be partnering with teams and areas to support our Unit in driving the integration Platforms & Services mission and roadmap. Regardless of tools or languages, you build and configure solutions that are easy to maintain and change. You believe in a non-hierarchical culture of collaboration, transparency, safety, and trust and you work with a focus on value creation, growth and serving customers with full ownership and accountability. You will be part of a high-performance team that constantly aims to improve the experience of its end users.
Some of your responsibilities will include:
Design, implement and maintain integration platforms to enable software solutions to run in a performant and secure environment
Evaluate and drive continuous improvement, reducing technical debt, and enhancing end-to-end value business value
Ensure high quality of developed technical solutions
Evaluate new platforms and features and work on proof of concepts and prototypes
Deliver on time, demonstrating a strong commitment to deliver on the team mission and agreed backlog
Create knowledge and produce the necessary documentation
Troubleshoot, performance tuning, writing technical and functional design specifications
Responsible for the design, development and some support of multiple integration solutions throughout the organization
Qualifications
5+ years of overall experience with 5+ years of experience working with Cloud technologies
10+ years of experience working as a Microsoft .NET developer
Extensive experience with the Microsoft Azure platform especially working with Azure storage, Event grid, Azure Entra, Azure app services, API management
Extensive experience in developing Azure LogicApps applications
Experience with security aspects APIs and Events
Experience in deployment and automation using tools like TeamCity, Octopus, Azure DevOps, GitHub etc
Experience with code quality check tools such as SonarQube, Coverity
Experience in developing integrations using Microsoft technologies
Experience working with network routing, security, firewall etc (DNS)
Experience with a sprint-based agile way of working and knowledge of tools like Jira, confluence, ServiceNow
Development experience in programming languages such as PowerShell, C#, Typescript
Knowledge and experience working with performance testing methodologies and tools
Additional Information
Working with tech at H&M Group
The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations. At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
What we offer
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, learning communities, wellness and parental benefits, there are a lot of opportunities to experiment and grow in the direction you want. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
H&M Group is committed to creating a diverse & inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age. Learn more about our I&D work https://youtu.be/veRbl9Cijts
