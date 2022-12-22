Software Engineer
As a Software Engineer Android you will be deeply involved in the whole lifecycle of product development on the Android Platform, from idea generation to making design decisions, from requirement analysis to product decisions, from development to release while working with a talented cross-functional team consisting of Android, Backend & Product and under the guidance of our CSO & Co-founder of Truecaller.
What do we expect from you
3+ years overall experience with Android app development
Hands-on experience of developing desktop, mobile or web apps using Flutter framework.
Have experience in the full lifecycle in app development, from setting up environment, configuration, development, testing to release.
Deep understanding and hands-on experience in Android application development (architectures, design, tools, SDKs).
Familiarity with integrations with RESTful APIs.
Experience with deploying/reviewing apps to the Play Store. Knowledge of Google Play Store release process.
A believer and practitioner of writing clean code.
Excellent to-the-point communication skills in English.
Startup or equivalent experience working in a fast-paced development environment.
What will you work on
Be involved in the whole cycle of product development on Android in the New Initiatives team from idea generation to delivery and analysis.
Write clean, understandable, testable, and efficient code with a focus on solid technical stability and great user experience.
Proactively shape up product requirements into deliverable features while keeping user needs in mind.
Be part of cross-team technical initiatives, participate in, and contribute to the team's Agile practices.
Contribute towards the overall betterment of Android discipline within Truecaller.
Make a dent in the universe by building the next big thing for millions of users worldwide.
It would be great if you also have
Familiarity of UI/UX best practices.
Experience of working with the backend.
Knowledge and understanding of Firebase.
Knowledge of Jenkins and release processes.
Knowledge of building custom UI components, caching, background processing, gRPC, and localization is a plus. Så ansöker du
