Software Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-08-03
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Company description:
Who are we?Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent. We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Job description: Let's introduce ourselves
At Volvo Cars, we are on a mission to provide freedom to move in a personal, sustainable, and safe way. As our vehicles become increasingly software-defined, the ability to develop, test, and validate software efficiently is critical.We are now looking for a Software Developer specializing in emulator platforms to enable faster innovation by supporting scalable, high-quality development environments for our infotainment systems.
What you'll do
As an Infotainment Software Developer, you will be part of an agile team focused on building and improving emulator platforms that accelerate development and testing across multiple teams.You will:
Develop and maintain Android-based emulator platforms for infotainment systems
Enable software development and testing without dependency on physical hardware
Work closely with developers, product owners, and QA teams to ensure the emulator meets real-world development needs
Identify and resolve performance, compatibility, and usability issues in the emulator
Optimize emulator performance (CPU, memory, efficiency) to ensure fast and reliable execution
Support application teams in adapting and debugging their software on emulator platforms
Ensure the emulator platform reuses existing shared VCC software stack
Ensure feature parity between emulator and hardware platforms
Adapt and maintain SELinux policies for emulator environments
Integrate emulator platforms into CI/CD pipelines
Contribute to reducing software complexity and improving development workflows
Location: Lindholmen, Gothenburg
Profile description: What you'll bring
We are looking for a Mid–Senior Embedded Software Engineer with strong Android and system-level expertise, combined with a passion for developer productivity and platform enablement.Required experience:
Strong experience in C++ and Python in embedded environments
Experience with Android platform development (AOSP / system level)
Experience with Embedded Linux or OS-level development
Solid understanding of system architecture and platform integration
Experience working in a CI/CD environment
Experience troubleshooting complex system and platform-level issues
Experience working with developer tools, platforms, or virtualization/emulation environments
Preferred experience:
Experience working with emulators, virtual platforms, or simulation environments
Automotive or infotainment domain experience
Test automation experience (e.g., Pytest)
Experience with hardware bring-up or platform abstraction
Understanding of SELinux policies
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, or similar Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "81300-44354473". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/
405 31 GOTHENBURG Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Jobbnummer
10019518