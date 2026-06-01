Software Engineer
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-06-01
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Of Sweden AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
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Hej Software Engineer,
Do you want to furnish the future to make room for everyone?
With us, you can feel at home at work while sharing that feeling with millions of people around the world. We encourage you to stand up for yourself and others, creating an environment where everyone feels welcome. We invite you to open new doors, embrace mistakes, and grow from them. As our Software Engineer, you'll have many opportunities to try things you've never done before.
We are looking for a highly skilled Software Engineer to join the Digital Product Area Range Core - Food within Technology at Inter IKEA, Range Operations..
The Range Core Area is dedicated to ensuring an attractive, consistent, and efficient way of working for product development and our suppliers. Our goal is to establish a strong foundation for IKEA's product information, enabling its seamless use across the entire value chain. We are growing our team in Malmö, Sweden, but you need to have great communication and collaboration skills to be able to integrate our offshore team.
Your new job
We're looking for a Software Engineer who loves to learn new things and develop but never wants to be fully grown. At Core Business Range, we are ready to take the next step in our journey by focusing, simplifying, and putting the product at the center, fully concentrating on our core assignments. Our business revolves around developing products; it's at the heart of everything we do. We are looking for someone who is passionate about home furnishing business and enthusiastic about solving real needs in people's homes. You will play a key role in our journey as we dare to be IKEA, optimize for relevance, and ensure we offer the best possible products at the lowest possible price.
What we'd like you to bring to the table
Minimum 3-5 years of work life experience in Strong Java, with hands-on experience in developing RESTful services using Spring Boot or Go.
Hands-on experience building event driven systems and integrations.
Proficient in managing and deploying applications using AWS/Azure Cloud services.
Practical experience with Postgres/MySQL and Microsoft SQL Server (MSSQL) for data modeling, querying, and optimization.
Curiosity to work with system design and development in the PLM ecosystem Optiva from Infor.
Good interpersonal skills: active listening, coaching and facilitation.
Good communication skills: communicating in a clear, structured and honest way – both with inhouse and offshore team and colleagues
A deep understanding of IKEA's core values and cultural principles as well as a mindset and way of working that reflects this
It's a plus if you also have
Skills in building dynamic and responsive user interfaces with NextJS/Typescript.
Knowledge of working with system design and development in the PLM ecosystem Optiva from Infor.
Be yourself, a Software Engineer, and more!
Inter IKEA Group is the group of companies that connects IKEA franchisees with range development and suppliers and aligns the overall IKEA strategic direction. Every day, we strive to develop, produce and sell products and services that are affordable and accessible to everyone. With us, you contribute to building a democratic brand and workplace that has a positive impact on both the planet and people's lives.
Your health, wellbeing, and development matter most to us, and our benefits are designed with you in mind. As a co-worker and a person, you are an essential part of our down to earth, playful, and inclusive culture, collaborating with others across roles, departments, and even across the globe. In this curious and optimistic environment, you'll find endless opportunities to grow. Make us the home of your career.
We welcome your application
Get ready to assemble something new! We look forward to receiving your application by 15th of June at the latest. Apply by submitting your CV and please note that we do not ask for a cover letter in this recruitment process. Instead, you will have the opportunity to tell us more about you and your experience through the screening questions in the application system. We encourage you to share your own, personal answers to the questions - and if you choose to use AI to refine them, we kindly ask you to be transparent and mention it in your "Message to Hiring Manager".
This position is based in Malmö, Sweden. We believe that your presence with the team and working the majority of the time in the workplace is important.
Please also note that we only handle applications in English and no applications coming in by email. If you have any questions about the role or the recruitment process, feel free to connect with the Recruiter Vera Bendz; vera.bendz1@inter.ikea.com
.
At IKEA, we are looking for people who believe everyone deserves a seat at the table. You're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. We believe that people's different perspectives, backgrounds, and personalities make us better at understanding our customers' dreams and needs.
If you have a special need that requires accommodation in the recruitment process, just let us know. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556074-7551) Jobbnummer
9940676