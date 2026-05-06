Software Engineer
EA Digital Illusions CE AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-05-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos EA Digital Illusions CE AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Join our dynamic Frostbite Rendering team as a Software Engineer, where you will work directly on the modern Render Hardware Abstraction Layer of the Frostbite engine. You will leverage the full power and features of supported APIs and hardware. Our team develops rendering backends for both current and future platforms and is distributed across North America and Europe. We collaborate with our "customers," the Rendering Engineers, to ensure performance and quality across all supported platforms. Reporting to the Engineering Manager, you'll play a vital role in advancing the rendering technology of the Frostbite Renderer, contributing to the success of some of the industry's biggest titles.
Responsibilities:
As a Software Engineer on the Rendering Backends team you will:
Develop and maintain our low-level, cross-platform graphics hardware abstraction layer for the Frostbite Engine
Lead performance profiling and optimizations on multiple platforms
Collaborate with game team engineers and the Frostbite rendering team to deliver new rendering features
Create and enhance tools that ensure quality experience for render engineers using Frostbite
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in computer science, Math or related field
Advanced knowledge of C++ with at least 7 years of professional programming experience in real-time rendering
Experience working in rendering for multiple shipped titles on current-generation consoles (PS5, XBSX, PC)
Knowledge in one or more low-level graphics APIs (DX12, Vulkan, console, etc.)
Familiarity of modern CPU/GPU hardware architectures
Proficient with Graphics Debugging Tools (PIX, Renderdoc, console, etc.)
Experience with memory management and multi-threading with related debugging and optimization experience
Bonus Qualifications:
Professional experience working on Device Drivers.
Professional experience developing graphics debugging tools / utilities / visualizers.
Experience using source control systems (p4, git) in large code bases Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare EA Digital Illusions CE AB
(org.nr 556710-6520)
Södermalmsállen 36 (visa karta
)
118 28 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ea Digital Illusions Ce AB Jobbnummer
9894351