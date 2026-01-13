Software Engineer
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Software Engineer to join an experienced team building advanced computer vision and machine learning solutions for the automotive industry. You'll work close to both algorithm research and production software, helping turn innovative ideas into robust, high-quality code running on automotive platforms focused on active safety and automated driving.
You'll collaborate with skilled engineers across algorithm development, systems, and validation in an environment that values quality, continuous improvement, and knowledge sharing.
Job DescriptionDesign, implement, and optimize computer vision and machine learning algorithms for active safety functionality
Develop and maintain production-quality software in Python and C/C++
Collaborate with algorithm, systems, and validation engineers to take features from concept to production
Contribute to architecture and design discussions and drive technical workstreams
Mentor more junior engineers and support knowledge sharing within the team
Continuously improve tools, ways of working, and development processes
RequirementsMaster's degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science/Software Engineering, or similar
At least 5 years of hands-on software development experience
Strong programming skills in Python and C/C++
Experience working with modern software engineering practices such as code reviews, testing, and CI
Nice to haveExperience in computer vision and/or machine learning development
Knowledge of deep learning models such as CNNs, Transformer networks, and temporal/sequence models
Experience with PyTorch or similar deep learning frameworks
Experience with Jira, Git, and GitHub
Background from automotive or other safety-critical domains
Previous technical leadership experience (driving workstreams, mentoring, planning)
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
