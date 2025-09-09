Software engineer
Cleeven is an Engineering, R&D and IT consulting group enabling our clients support in their R&D efforts and operational excellence. We have know-hows in terms of innovation and R&D in a wide range of sectors: energy, services & banking, aerospace & defence, transportation, pharmaceuticals & chemicals, as well as IT & Telecoms.
We are currently expanding our team and looking talented and passionate software developers to join our dynamic team. As a software developer, you will play a crucial role in crafting and implementing software solutions across various projects and industries.
Your responsibilities
Designing, coding, and testing software applications
Collaborating with engineers and stakeholders to understand project requirements
Contributing to architectural design and system integration
Ensuring software meets quality standards and performance metrics
Continuously researching and implementing best practices in software development
Qualifications
Degree in Computer engineering, Electrical Engineering or similar
Proven experience in software development
Strong problem-solving skills and ability to work in a team environment
Good communication and collaboration abilities
A passion for learning and adapting to new technologies and methodologies
The most common technical tools and programming languages we use on our projects in this field are:
Programming languages: C, C++, C#
Scripting: Python, bash,
Model-based development: Matlab - Simulink
DevOps tooling: Jenkins, IAR compiler, GIT, gerit
Documentation: Confluence
Methodologies: Scrum / Agile
