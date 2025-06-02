Software Engineer
2025-06-02
WirelessCar's Journey
WirelessCar drives the future of mobility by connecting vehicles and developing cutting-edge digital services. We help leading brands-like Volkswagen, Volvo, Subaru, and Jaguar Land Rover-innovate, enhance mobility, and accelerate their digital transformation. Join us and shape the next era of automotive technology!
We're looking for a Software Engineer
In this role, you'll continuously explore the latest technologies and develop cutting edge solutions and services to our customers and together with your team you are responsible for the entire lifecycle of our services.
We are looking for creative Software Engineer to join one of our development teams. The team is working closely with the customer and is using a broad tech stack. They are building software that runs in a containerized environment in the car as well as in the cloud.
We offer you
High-tech company that offers an exciting working environment.
Involvement with services and products that drive safety and sustainability.
Tech fund where you pick your choice of tech tools.
Flat organizational culture founded on trust and autonomy; at WirelessCar, you are not just a number.
Work-life balance and free access to the gym at the Gothenburg office.
Flexible working hours and a hybrid workplace.
We believe that you bring
We are looking for an open-minded and flexible person who thrives under challenging and changing conditions. You should have prior experience in Connected services, with a natural curiosity, innovative mindset, and a strong ability to analyze and solve problems.
The ideal candidate will have the following qualifications and skills:
• AWS Certification with hands-on experience in AWS services, including Kinesis, DynamoDB, Fargate, and API Gateway.
• Proficiency in Microsoft Azure Cloud, including cloud resources and architecture best practices.
• Experience with Azure DevOps, including pipelines and artifacts.
• Strong programming skills in Java and Golang, and experience with Docker and gRPC for containerization and microservice communication.
• Familiarity with Datadog for monitoring, Open API for building scalable APIs, and general cloud architecture best practices.
• Fluency in Swedish, English, Mandarin Chinese, and Spanish.
Beneficial:
Jira
Location
At WirelessCar we believe in a Hybrid Remote work set-up. The location for this role is Gothenburg, Sweden.
To join our journey
WirelessCar is always on the move, often into uncharted land. We are curious, believe in collaboration and are always open to new ideas on how we can make a difference. When you join our journey, you will be part of a great crew of highly competent and warm-hearted people from all over the world.
Application Information
Does this role sound like a good fit for you? Great! Please answer a few questions and upload your resume. We look forward to receiving your application.
Our company language is English so please write your application and CV in English.
