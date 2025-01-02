Software Engineer
IPercept Technology AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-01-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos IPercept Technology AB i Stockholm
Hey there! We're IPercept, and we're on the lookout for a Software Engineer who's as passionate about product development as we are. As a Software Engineer, you will work together with our Product Development team to create and implement software solutions. We can't wait to see the unique contributions you'll bring to our team!
What we're looking for:
Good knowledge of Programming best practices and Data Structures
Proficient in Python & Version Control (Git)
Knowledge of Database querying (SQL)
Knowledge of Software Testing
Willingness and ability to learn new technologies quickly
Strong Initiative & Proactive Engagement
Problem Solver
Skills that will make you stand out:
Knowledge of Web development / APIs (Graphql)
Experience with Python frameworks (Pandas, Graphene, Flask, Pytorch)
Experience with Data Analysis
Experience with Data Visualization (Plotly, matplotlib)
Basic understanding of Docker
Basic understanding of Sensor Processing
What's in it for you?
Competitive salary and an attractive early-stage option package with tax benefits, where we invest and empower you to become a key person in our joint future - we want our success to be your success!
Being a young company, it's all about the people - we're a bunch of passionate and driven people with whom you will have a great time.
Psychological safety and internal trust - flexible working hours, high expectations combined with a humane approach to work/life balance.
Flat organization - we hire you because we believe in you. So challenge what we take for granted, express yourself and wear what you always dreamed of wearing to work, have fun, participate and make this the company you always dreamed of working for.
How to apply
Please upload your CV along with a cover letter (in the same document) using the "Apply" button.
Who we are:
The Fitness Tracker of Industrial Machines at the core, IPercept specializes in predictive maintenance and machine operational improvement solutions based around patented technology and proprietary data and algorithms. At the push of a button, you can learn about your machines' health, down to micrometer changes for each critical component. You can get insights into what maintenance activities you should apply and when. You can monitor how your machines are operated, how to optimize their utilization and much more.
IPercept is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, close to the KTH campus. Founded in 2019, as a spin-off company from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, IPercept has commercialized long years of research on maintenance and operational improvement solutions. Our fast-growing company has become recognized as one of Sweden's most promising Industrial AI companies. At the same time, our tech team consists of talents who demonstrate a high level of interdisciplinary skills in combining domain knowledge with data science.
We look forward to seeing your application!
/ IPercept Team Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-01
E-post: career@ipercept.io Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare IPercept Technology AB
(org.nr 559208-4882)
Drottning Kristinas Väg 53 (visa karta
)
114 28 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9084644