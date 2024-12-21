Software Engineer
2024-12-21
Job Overview:
We have a fantastic opportunity to move into Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence; key technologies for the future of computing. Arm is everywhere technology matters. We are offering several positions as software developer. Are you thrilled by this? Then we should talk!
We are looking for ambitious and highly motivated people to join our software teams. Working with the world's best companies as they build industry leading products from our designs. You will share ideas and learn new skills from the best engineers in the world. We work in small teams, so your contributions will make a difference. This role offers the opportunity to lead, challenge the status quo and ultimately change the world of ML and AI!
We offer several positions within below areas.
Responsibilities:
You will work, architect, design, develop and test new features, evaluate their performance. The features are mainly performed within following technology areas:
ML Compilers - LLVM and Custom based compilers generating efficient machine code for Arm IPs.
HW modeling - Functional and cycle approximate models enabling software development on virtual hardware.
ML Frameworks and Backends - Enable ML frameworks (Tensorflow, ONNX, Pytorch, etc) to be efficiently accelerated and used on Arm IPs.
Platform Software - RTOS- and Linux kernel drivers for embedded systems.
KleidiAI - Library of micro kernels used to accelerate ML workloads on Arm CPUs. These kernels are implemented using Arm technologies like Neon, SVE and SME.
Generative AI - Exploring the emerging field of generative AI and how technologies like LLMs can be deployed on Arm hardware with optimal performance.
As an experienced engineer you are expected to take responsibility for larger work packages and act as a role model and mentor for junior engineers. You will also be working closely with other teams, for example the ML Hardware team to achieve optimal system partitioning.
Required Skills and Experience :
Development experience on multi-team projects with milestones and dependencies
Strong programming skills (C, C++, Python)
Source control skills (Git, Gerrit, Repo)
Agile software development, continuous integration and test driven development
"Nice To Have" Skills and Experience :
Machine Learning applications and frameworks
Compiler development
Linux kernel development
Hardware modelling
Open Source software development
Awareness of hardware architecture principles
In Return:
All Arm employees are provided with vital training to succeed in their respective roles. As well as a friendly and high-performance working environment, Arm offers a competitive benefits package in Sweden including private medical insurance, 30 days of annual leave, sabbatical, supplementary pension, wellness benefits.
