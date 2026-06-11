Senior Software Engineer - ESG Data Repository
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an experienced Senior Software Engineer with a passion for sustainability?
We are now recruiting a software engineer to join our journey and take long-term ownership of the ESG Data Repository — and we want you to help lead the way. The role involves working with a business-critical platform with high expectations on stability, scalability, and data quality. This is a unique opportunity to help shape the future of sustainable finance in Swedbank
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Be part of a team with the purpose of ensuring stability, scalability, and data quality of ESG data in a business-critical platform
Take end-to-end ownership of design, development, maintenance, and evolution of the ESG Data Repository
Work hands-on with complex data models and enterprise-scale data flows
Collaborate with senior stakeholders across technology and sustainability domains
Contribute to long-term architectural decisions
What is needed in this role:
Minimum 7+ years of hands-on software engineering experience with C# and SQL Server
Strong, recent hands-on experience with SSIS and advanced T-SQL development
Proven, hands-on experience designing and implementing Data Vault models
Proven experience in building and maintaining REST APIs in enterprise environments
Solid experience with Git-based version control in team-based development
Proven responsibility for ownership, maintenance, and support of business-critical data platforms
Hands-on experience working in SAFe-based agile organizations
Experience working with modern data platforms (e.g. Snowflake, Databricks) is a plus
Experience in IT development within financial services, or other highly regulated environments is considered a strong advantage in the selection process
A bachelor's or master's degree or equivalent in Engineering and/or Computer Science
Ability to independently solve complex technical challenges is essential
Ability to contribute to technical decisions and improvements in data architecture will be important for success in this role
Demonstrates a proactive approach to continuously learning new technologies and identifying opportunities to apply them to improve existing systems and processes
Full professional proficiency in English is required. Ability to work in Swedish in a professional environment is required for effective collaboration
With us, you can experience:
Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...
be part of a dynamic and innovative environment where your ideas truly matter. You'll have access to opportunities for professional growth and development, along a supportive team culture that values collaboration and balance." Alok Juneja, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 29.06.2026.
Location: Stockholm, Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager: Alok Juneja
We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays.
We would like to let you know that a background check and a drug test may be a part of the process for this role.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability – everybody is welcome.
#LI-Hybrid
#LI-MA1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "tt-swedbank-26998-19062". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753), https://jobs.swedbank.com
Landsvägen 40 (visa karta
)
172 63 SUNDBYBERG Arbetsplats
Swedbank Jobbnummer
9959522