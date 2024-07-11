Software Engineer
Anyfin is a fintech company based in Stockholm. We provide smart tools that help put financial power back in the hands of the people - where we believe it belongs. Everything we do is based on one vision: to improve the world's financial health.
So far, we've helped Swedes and Finns save millions by refinancing expensive consumer credits. But we aim higher. New markets, new tools, new products and new ways of improving people's financial situation. This means we need more brains and hearts. More people as passionate as we are. We hope this could be you!
As a Software Engineer at Anyfin you will be joining a diverse and fast-paced startup environment with co-workers who are as motivated, helpful and open to change as you are. You'll be joining a team with a mix of senior, mid level and junior developers where there are a lot of possibilities both to learn and to help others by sharing your knowledge. You will be part of building something truly big from the ground up where no day will be the same.
What you will do:
You'll be using Node and React as your main tools along with Typescript, GraphQL, Postgres and React-Native.
You lean more towards backend but also enjoy frontend.
You will work on complex coding challenges, building new products and also features to our existing products.
You'll be working on a variety of components, from processing systems and communication gateways to our customer facing web and native apps.
Actively contribute to the system and product design - an open and curious mind is key.
You will be working in autonomous cross functional teams and be part of product and business decision making.
You'll be sharing knowledge, best practices and guidelines.
Who you are:
You have excellent skills in JavaScript and have a clear preference for Node and React, since that is what we're heavily leaning towards.
We believe you have at least 3 years of professional experience. If you also have experience in react-native we would be thrilled.
You can find the right balance between the perfect code and what is required at the time.
We're building the foundations of something truly big, so it's extra important that you write clean and readable code.
You have an open mind and like people for what they are (yes, this belong in the formal requirements section)
Other relevant coding skills include Python, Go, SQL and GraphQL but are not a must.
It is a plus if you have been working in the financial sector and have a degree in computer science.
We value a workplace where everyone is respected for who they are, no matter their gender, age, sexual orientation or religion. We hope you do too :)
