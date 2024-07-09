Software Engineer
We are Strawberry. With over 225 hotels, 120 restaurants, 20 spas and more, we create thousands of experiences every day. With urban Comfort Hotel®, warm Quality HotelTM, stylish Clarion Hotel® and cosy Clarion Collection® Hotel and more than 40 unique independent hotels, our guests can pick and choose. Our team of 17 000 passionate individuals from more than 120 countries is what makes up our company - diversity is what makes us grow! Strawberry is built on our core values: energy, courage and enthusiasm.
At Strawberry, we're on a quest to redefine the hospitality experience through innovation & technology. In 2023 we launched our new mother brand, Strawberry, and we are transforming from a traditional hotel company to a universe of offers and experiences for our guests and customers.
This new journey will result in many new and interesting development areas in the upcoming years and will be an opportunity to influence the company's future. We foster a culture where innovation is welcome, disruptive thinking is encouraged, and sharing ideas is constant. We're ever-evolving, and we empower all of our associates to bring their individuality, potential, and personality to work.
We are now looking for our new Software Engineer to join the Strawberry Tech team. You will be highly involved in driving quality work in the development to ensure that we deliver high-quality products to end-users and our developers alike.
What you will be doing
We are on an exciting journey to provide the best digital experiences to our customers, and we are seeking a talented Backend Java Developer to join our dynamic team. This role offers a unique opportunity to be at the forefront of innovation, where you will have the chance to architect, design, and implement robust backend solutions that power our cutting-edge applications running with cutting-edge technologies and cloud services. Additionally, you will engage in DevOps tasks, ensuring seamless integration and deployment processes that enhance our operational efficiency.
You will work in a cross-functional product team, alongside developers, designers, and everything in between. You will also work together with other java engineers and in the backend chapter initiative, contributing to the company-wide quality work.
Who we think you are
We are looking for a software engineer with a great mindset. We believe that you are a driving force behind software quality who will help the team expand this area within Strawberry. You are full of initiative, and you have a great sense of agency, using your creativity to solve problems independently, of course with the help of your team!
Your colleagues would say you
• Design and implement RESTful APIs to support various business functionalities.
• Collaborate with frontend developers to integrate user-facing elements with server-side logic
• Constant learner on emerging technologies, trends, and best practices in backend development
• Are interested in learning more about cloud infrastructure, infrastructure as code and CI/CD pipelines
• Develop and execute unit tests, integration tests, and end-to-end tests to ensure code quality.
• Debug and resolve issues, bugs, and performance bottlenecks.
• Ensure the applications are running efficiently on the production environment through automated monitoring and alerting.
• Implement security best practices to protect applications from vulnerabilities and attacks.
• Provide ongoing support and maintenance for existing applications
• You don't just write code; you help to design the overall solution
• Are sought after within your team for help in solving challenging problems
• Work in English with ease (it's our company language)
What we can offer
• The opportunity to deliver direct impact and end-user value through modern technology.
• An organization that goes the extra mile, and cares about both people and the environment. Please see this link for more information. https://www.strawberryhotels.com/social-responsibility/
• Exceptional colleagues and an inclusive culture - we love to share and learn from each other.
• A flat organization with trust and autonomy in your work. We support innovation without imposing strict corporate rules.
• Brand new office integrated with one of our newly opened hotels right next to Mall of Scandinavia in Solna.
• There are plenty of perks of having an office at a hotel. These include a buffet breakfast and lunch available every day for a reduced fee (salary subsidy).
• Plenty of social events including smaller gatherings with your team and huge get-togethers with the whole Strawberry family.
• Great benefits. In addition to our collective agreement, we also offer staff discounts and friends & family rates at our 200+ hotels.
Details:
You will be part of a team of fantastic colleagues and report to Avatar Singh Thakur, Engineering Manager for the backend team. The office is our primary work location, but we offer a hybrid working model for a more flexible working life. The HQ in Stockholm will be your base for this position.
Sounds interesting?
