Software Engineer
2024-04-12
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Suspension Software and Function teams - let's introduce ourselves
We currently have an exciting opportunity within our teams dedicated to developing in-house software for active chassis functions. Our Suspension Software and Function teams operate as cross-functional, high-performance units, engaging in full software stack development. This includes the creation of control algorithms for our functions and the development of all necessary tool chains to ensure optimal active chassis functions in our vehicles.
We are looking for a self-driven Software Engineer or former Scrum master (SCM) taking on the role of team Software release responsibility for Suspension function development team. The ideal candidate will possess experience in software development and/or testing, along with a genuine enthusiasm for facilitating the team's progress toward collective goals. This involves a focus on enhancing team performance and development, ensuring quality, predictability, flow, and refining processes. Moreover, staying dedicated to the team's deliveries and software releases is crucial.
What You'll Do
You will be working in our in-house software team, developing software for the suspension system in both Suspension ECU and Central ECU of the vehicle. Our teams utilize Scrum methodology, working in sprints.
In this role, you will collaborate closely with the Suspension Module (SUM) release manager, Product Owners (PO), software developers, test engineers, system engineers, safety engineers, CI team (continues integration) and drive cross-functional tasks based on team and project requirements.
Your main responsibility
* Act as the team's release representative, guiding progress towards PI/Sprint goals.
* Support problem-solving, overcome impediments, and foster team improvements and development.
* Ensure daily deliveries, including testing and fault reports in sync of Product Owner prioritization.
* Facilitate Scrum activities and ceremonies, including Quarterly Planning Meetings, to ensure alignment and efficiency among teams and Product Owners.
What You'll Bring
To thrive in this role, we believe that you are a motivated and self-driven person that would like to take initiatives, drive your tasks cross organizations and to improve our product and processes. You value teamwork, networking, collaboration and are eager to learn and develop new competences.
Education and Skills
* 3-5 years of experience in software development roles such as SCM, software developer or software tester.
* Demonstrated expertise in software delivery flow, continuous integration, and software releases, with added merit for experience within VCC.
* Proficiency in backlog handling and utilization of VIRA (JIRA).
* Proven track record in team development and adeptness in Agile software development methodologies.
Nice to Have
* Experience in function or embedded software development within the automotive industry.
* Familiarity with working on ASIL classified products or ISO 26262 standards.
