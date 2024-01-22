Software Engineer
Calabrio AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-01-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Calabrio AB i Stockholm
, Gävle
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a highly motivated Software Engineer with full-stack competence. This Software Engineer will be part of a multi-functional team (Product Owner, Developer and QA), working with the full stack within our CI/CD environment. At Calabrio, thousands of test cases are executed at every push, and our cloud customers are updated every week. Our teams are integral in backlog storytelling, developing, testing and monitoring in production. Our software suite has not only set a new standard for Customer Contact Center software but has driven innovation within the entire industry.
Calabrio encourages you to be part of the development community, as open-source components are important pieces of our solution. We work with the latest front end and back-end technologies like Angular, .Net, html5, css3, SQL, PostgreSQL and tools such as Rider and Visual Studio. If you are keen on agile development and continuous delivery, you will want to join us!
What you will be doing
• Advance our software to the next level of quality and scalability by designing and implementing new features in a web based, multi-tenant, secure cloud environment
• Maintain the present code base, as we complete the journey from Windows applications to cloud native web applications
• Collaborate with your development colleagues by using pair- or mob programming
Requirements
• 3 or more years of experience in agile software development
• Experience of working with .Net, C#, HTML, JavaScript, CSS, Angular or React
• Great knowledge of working with SQL Server or PostgreSQL
• Knowledge of test-driven development (TDD)
• Experience with cloud platforms like Azure and/or AWS and container deployments
• Exposure to the most current development tools and technologies
• Excellent analytical and problem-solving mindset
• Drive to always deliver value to customers
• Dedicated collaborator, in a pair or in a group
• Fluency in English Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Calabrio AB
(org.nr 556523-5925) Arbetsplats
Stockholm, Kungsgatan 57 Jobbnummer
8410157