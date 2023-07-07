Software Engineer
Truecaller transformed how we communicate when we launched in 2009 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Our mission is to build trust everywhere by making tomorrow's communication smarter, safer and more efficient. We focus on bringing smart services with big social impacts, like protecting people from fraud, harassment, and scam calls or messages. We identify new numbers from anywhere in the world and build a space for trustworthy conversations, for those that matter. Truecaller is loved by over 350 million people around the world and is growing very rapidly across regions.
Who we are:
The world's #1 caller ID and spam blocking service for Android and iOS.
A team of 400 people from ~35 different nationalities, spread across our headquarters in Stockholm and offices in Bangalore, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Tel Aviv and Nairobi.
Listed On Nasdaq OMX Stockholm, Large Cap
As a Software Engineer, you will be working with modern technologies while building new features and microservices around it. You will also be involved in the design, review, and maintenance, and the full lifecycle of the product development.
What do we expect from you
3+ years experience in Software development with Java or Scala, Play Framework.
Experience of working with microservices, architecture, and patterns.
Experience of working with non-relational databases.
Great prototyping skills.
Good understanding of data structures and algorithms.
Good English skills, oral and written
Enthusiastic and passionate about working on the product and contributing to delivering the best technical solutions to users' problems.
What will you work on
Responsible for building the backend while providing know-how in the full software development lifecycle.
Building a reliable system while having the ability to move fast.
Participating in problem-solving sessions with the team & providing solutions.
Developing a framework to allow rapid prototyping.
It would be great if you also have experience with
gRPC
Cassandra
Kubernetes
Google Cloud Platform
Docker
Working in a startup environment
Experience of working with backend for mobile apps.
What we offer:
A smart, talented and agile team: An international team where ~35 nationalities are working together in several locations and time zones with a learning, sharing and fun environment.
A great compensation package: Competitive salary, 30 days of paid vacation, flexible working hours, private health insurance and pension contribution, Udemy membership to keep learning and improving, gym membership.
Great tech tools: Pick the computer and phone that you fancy the most within our budget ranges.
A new life in Sweden: We offer relocation assistance when required. Of course, we support your beloved ones as well!
Do it your way: We work in-office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with flexibility on the other days. You can enjoy 3 weeks working remotely from anywhere you want per year.
Office life: Enjoy your days with a wide range of yummy snacks and beverages, and have fun at our playroom! As well, exciting company parties and team activities such as Lab days, Running team, Geek lunch!
Come as you are:
Truecaller is diverse, equal and inclusive. We need a wide variety of backgrounds, perspectives, beliefs and experiences in order to keep building our great products. No matter where you are based, which language you speak, your accent, race, religion, color, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, etc. All those things make you who you are, and that's why we would love to meet you Så ansöker du
